ALP170 A vs. Ottawa - June 29, 2023 - Jase Tarter

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Jase Tarter dives to grab a line drive during a doubleheader with the Ottawa Post 60 A's on Thursday, June 29.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Chanute Post 170 split a pair of games with the Ottawa Post 60 A’s in American Legion Single-A baseball action here Thursday. Chanute claimed an 8-0, run-rule victory in game 1, before surrendering a 3-1 loss in game 2.

Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said his squad played a solid early matchup, but things got sloppy in the late matchup.

ALP170 A vs. Ottawa - June 29, 2023 - Jake Thompson

Chanute Post 170 shortstop Jacob Thompson leaps to grab a line drive during a doubleheader with the Ottawa Post 60 A's on Thursday, June 29.
ALP170 A vs. Ottawa - June 29, 2023 - Talan Haynes

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Talan Haynes puts solid contact on a ball during a doubleheader with the Ottawa Post 60 A's on Thursday, June 29.

Recommended for you

Load comments