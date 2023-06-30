Chanute Post 170 split a pair of games with the Ottawa Post 60 A’s in American Legion Single-A baseball action here Thursday. Chanute claimed an 8-0, run-rule victory in game 1, before surrendering a 3-1 loss in game 2.
Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said his squad played a solid early matchup, but things got sloppy in the late matchup.
“We just shut down in the second game,” he said. “We couldn’t put the ball in play and it went downhill from there. We threw the ball around and had a couple snowball fights, and we couldn’t come back from it.”
Game 1 saw Post 170 score in each of the six innings en route to the 8-0 victory. All 10 players on the lineup card reached base or scored a run in the game. Extra hitter Hunter Anderson, RHP Kolby Baker, outfielder Talan Haynes, third baseman Collin Keating, first baseman Karter Naff and outfielder Sutton Friederich all had RBIs.
Baker tossed a gem of a game, allowing just one hit across 6.0 scoreless innings of work. Baker notched a season-high 10 strikeouts, while walking just a single batter.
“I’m very proud of him. He threw it like we want — he threw first-pitch strikes and shut them down,” Friederich said.
Pitching was by committee in the second game. Keating threw 2.0 scoreless, Jake Thompson gave up just 1 earned run in 2.0 innings pitched, and Logan Axelson tossed the final inning, also scoreless.
Chanute had a chance to cut into the Ottawa lead in the fourth inning when catcher Brady Alonzo hit a leadoff triple. A combination of base running errors and a bang-bang call at the plate that left Chanute fans upset led to a scoreless frame, despite the leadoff.
Although he had a solid night on the field, Thompson impressed his head coach by way of his attitude more than anything.
“He always comes to the ballpark with a positive attitude. Even if things are down, he’s always talking and trying to get people going,” Friederich said.
Keating had a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Haynes also stepped up in the box, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
“(Collin and Talan) are coming around, I like it,” Friederich said. “The bottom-half of the lineup is stepping up and starting to hit the ball.”
Alonzo caught a pair of runners stealing on defense, while Anderson, Haynes and Keating stole bases of their own.
Chanute Post 170 moved to 6-10 with the split, while Ottawa is now 7-11.
Up Next
The Single-A squad hits the road for the final four games of the regular season, starting with a doubleheader in Pittsburg against the Post 64 Patriots (11-3).
“Pittsburg is gonna be tough, but they didn’t beat us bad in the other games,” Friederich said. “I think they’re beatable.”
Chanute 8, Ottawa 0 (6)
Ottawa: 000 000 - 0 1 6
Chanute: 111 122 - 8 9 0
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 RBI; Jacob Thompson 2 R; Brady Alonzo 1 H, 2 R; Talan Haynes 2 H, 3 RBI; Karter Naff 1 H, 1 RBI; Jase Tarter 1 R; Hunter Anderson 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Collin Keating 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sutton Friederich 1 RBI; Kolby Baker (W, 2-2) 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 10 K, 1 BB
Ottawa 3, Chanute 1 (5)
Ottawa: 002 10 - 3 6 2
Chanute: 001 00 - 1 4 3
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H, 1 RBI; Brady Alonzo 1 H; Talan Haynes 1 H, 2 SB; Collin Keating 2 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Collin Keating 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB; Jacob Thompson (L, 1-3) 2.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 2 BB; Logan Axelson 1.0 IP, 0 ER
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.