FORT SCOTT – Five multi-hit innings by the Chanute Blue Comet softball squad led to a second-place finish in the SEK after a 13-10 win over Fort Scott on Thursday. It was the team’s fifth win in a row.
Shortstop Brinly Bancroft went 3 for 5 with a three-run home run and five RBI; first baseman Kori Babcock batted 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI; starting pitcher Kamri Naff was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI; second baseman Preston Keating batted 2 for 4 with two doubles and a ribbie; right fielder Brianna Waggoner had a 2-for-4 day; left fielder Kadynce Axelson put up a 1-for-4 outing; and catcher Grace Thomspon was 1 for 4.
Chanute registered 14 hits to Fort Scott’s 15.
Naff (9-4) struck out five, walked four, and gave up seven earned runs and 14 hits in 6 2/3 innings. Reliever Jacie Costin allowed one earned run and a hit in 1/3 inning.
“We’re second in the SEK, which is a great place to finish. I’m pretty proud of the girls for that,” Jackett said. “They never gave up. We came out hitting in the first inning, which was big for us. Sometimes it takes us a little bit to get going. We hit in the first inning and we kept hitting throughout the game on and off throughout the rest of the innings. And we came through at the end with a big hit from Brinly Bancroft. And that really clinched it home for us.”
From the start, Chanute wanted to win the final regular-season game. Naff with just one out doubled on a fly ball to center, scoring Babcock, who had singled. A batter later, Thompson brought home Axelson on a groundout to shortstop, putting the Blue Comets up 2-0.
Fort Scott responded with a run on two hits in the bottom of the first.
In the top of the second, Chanute retaliated with four runs on three hits. Babcock doubled on a line drive to left, bringing home third baseman Marlee Miller to make the score 3-1 Chanute. With two outs, Bancroft singled on a hard ground ball to center to score Waggoner, who reached on an outfield error. The last run of the inning was thanks to Naff, who singled on a line drive to center to score Bancroft, making it 6-1.
The Tigers scored two runs on two hits in the bottom of the second, before Naff pitched a scoreless inning in the third, including a strikeout, a lineout and a flyout.
Offensively, the Blue Comets gave Naff much-needed run support in the top of the fourth. Thompson leveled an RBI single that brought home Bancroft. Keating doubled to left field and scored Ashley Haviland, and Miller grounded out and scored centerfielder Peyton Shields. With two outs, Waggoner reached on an infield error to bring home Keating, upping the score to 10-3.
In a four-hit, four-run inning, Fort Scott came within three runs by the end of the fourth, with a 10-7 score. In the fifth, Fort Scott tied the game at 10 after first baseman Addison Oberly grounded out into a fielder’s choice, but brought in a run.
In the top of the seventh, Chanute shattered the tie with a three-run jack by Bancroft for the final score of 13-10. Both Waggoner and Babcock had singled.
Waggoner, who singled in the third and seventh innings, said the coaching staff helped her.
“Actually before, when we were warming up, Roy, he helped me put my shoulder in because we’ve been trying to fix my hitting the entire season. And that really helped me see the ball better, not the dip and pop up like I’d had been,” Waggoner said.
Chanute (13-7, 9-3) is now No. 6 in the East region. While not set in stone – the playoff matchup won’t be set until Saturday – Chanute could head to Eudora Tuesday and face Fort Scott once more. The playoff games are given a window of Monday through Thursday.
“We’ve hit our peak, and we’re kind of staying there right now,” Jackett said. “We’re working really well together. We’re working hard. We have some goals set. I talked to them a little over a week ago about the importance of the last five games and getting those, and they came through and did that – won the two against Independence and the two against Coffeyville and finished winning this one tonight. I feel like we’re heading in the right direction heading into next week. Really proud of the girls and how hard they’re working, how bad they want it. They’re really determined that they’re not going to give up. It’s been good.”
