JARED McMASTERS
After a 13-12 season that ended in a narrow defeat to the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils, the Neosho County Panthers volleyball team was able to offset some of the sour taste from that season-ending loss with several awards.
Neosho County’s Hannah Brisco, Alyssa Hunter, Brooklyn Strobel, Marah Zenner and Rylee Moseman each earned either All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors or a Plains A All-District nod shortly after the season.
Brisco was the lone Neosho County player to earn a first team or second team spot in both categories when she received first team all-conference and second team all-district.
Brisco finished the season with 262 kills and her 3.16 kills per set average was 53rd in the nation this year. She also landed in the top 100 in points per set (89th) and total attacks (99th).
Neosho County’s right-side hitter found her stride late in the season when she averaged 12.8 kills per match during the month of October.
Hunter joined Brisco as the two Neosho County players to earn a first team spot when she landed on the all-district first team and picked up an all-conference honorable mention.
The Panthers’ outside hitter finished one spot behind Brisco at 54th in the NJCAA rankings for kills per set with her 3.15 average. She also accumulated 258 kills and 282.5 points for the season after recording double-digit kills in 16 of 25 matches.
Strobel joined Brisco on the all-district second team and finished on the all-conference honorable mention list with Hunter.
Neosho County’s defensive specialist finished 81st in the country in total digs after she racked up 417 of them on the year. Her 4.96 average was a top-40 mark in the NJCAA, and she notched 20 or more digs in seven matches this season.
Zenner rounded out the trio of Panthers on the all-district second team after she logged 818 total assists for the year, which was 31st in the country. She nearly cracked the NJCAA’s top-10 list for assists per set when she finished 11th with a 9.74 average.
Behind Strobel, Zenner also earned the second-most digs for Neosho County at 232 digs.
The Panthers went 10-7 in matches when Zenner tallied 30 or more assists compared to 2-5 in their other matches.
Moseman was the final Neosho County player to take home a postseason honor when she received an all-conference honorable mention.
The right-side hitter ended the season with 158 total kills after she found a more consistent role in the offense midway through the season. Her kills per match average skyrocketed from 3.8 during the month of September to 7.8 during the month of October.
