ROBERT MAGOBET
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody became the president-elect of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in May, but he will be promoted in just three months. In mid-September, Inbody will become the KJCCC president.
The promotion was approved a week and half ago after Kenneth Trzaska resigned as president of Seward County Community College to pursue a president position at another school in a different state. Trzaska has agreed to be the president until September before taking on his new role. To be the KJCCC president, one must be the president at a KJCCC college.
In September, the KJCCC executive committee will select a new president-elect to replace Inbody and to take over the president position after Inbody’s term.
There are subtle differences between the president-elect and the president, which are a part of a larger committee. The president-elect, often equated with a vice president, is a member of the executive committee, which is composed of the president (currently Trzaska), the past president (Allen County President John Masterson), the president-elect (Inbody), and the secretary (Colby Athletic Director Mike Saddler). The committee also includes the executive director, Carl Heinrich, which is a paid position. The executive committee votes on standards, rule enforcements and appeals. The president essentially runs the meetings, including calling the votes and being in constant conversations with the executive director.
This committee has been meeting once a week because of the spike of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Kansas and around the nation.
One development that transpired in a meeting last Monday was that the executive committee voted for a 10-percent reduction in the number of nonconference games for sports this upcoming season.
With the National Junior College Athletic Association ramping up guidelines two weeks ago in preparation for junior college fall sports, Inbody reflected on the sentiments of the committee.
“Right now, we want to continue to play, absolutely,” Inbody said, “and we want to be in a safe and responsible manner, so that means we are going to follow the rules and regulations, and especially the guidelines that the NJCAA has put out in a 44-page report where they have given us lots of guidelines for us to follow from everything from taking fan temperatures to fan interaction. We will be enacting those things so that we can play responsibly. So it will be a lot of monitoring, a lot of testing.”
The full list of guidelines can be found on “The path for 2021-21 sports” on the NJCAA website.
“As the 2020-21 academic and athletic year begins, the NJCAA National Office and Board of Regents will continue to monitor COVID-19 and consider how changing circumstances could impact NJCAA member colleges and student-athletes,” the NJCAA previously said. “It is the goal of the NJCAA to provide a pathway to allow opportunities for students-athletes across the country while keeping health and safety a priority. The NJCAA will provide additional updates and information as needed.”
But the committee is unsure if there are going to be fans in the stands, as that decision may be made on a county level. While Governor Laura Kelly has mandated that Kansans wear masks in public places beginning this Friday, weeks ago she gave the responsibility to each county to regulate the reopening process.
“Let’s say a county is following the (state’s) Ad Astra plan. They follow that plan and they declare level three, well that’s limited to 45 people in a group, and obviously that would mean no fans because that’s about the size of two teams and the staffs,” Inbody continued.
In anticipation of that possibility, Inbody said the executive committee has been discussing the idea of video streaming. The goal of video streaming would be to render the best service to fans who want to keep up with their Panthers and Lady Panthers.
NCCC is trying to bring in a new sports information director to start and manage the video streaming in an effort to move towards this new way of displaying games.
Inbody and the KJCCC executive committee have also had discussions about scheduling changes. Some colleges are thinking hard about having face-to-face classes after Thanksgiving, while others may want to begin fall classes early to be done with the semester by Thanksgiving. There are also colleges, including NCCC, that are considering distance education after Thanksgiving to finish the semester.
Inbody said these schedules are intertwined with the schedules of fall sports.
“If the students are gone, except for the basketball players or the wrestlers or the cheerleaders, if that’s the case and all the classes are distance ed, would it be better to maintain that schedule or adjust it so that there aren’t any games in that period?” Inbody asked.
These schedules and others are all being evaluated, as COVID-19 cases are surging across the country. Another factor to be considered is the nonconference teams that would be visiting NCCC.
All of these elements will come down to a vote by the KJCCC executive committee. But for now, Inbody, along with coaches and fans, can only hope there will be fall and spring seasons.
“The appetite is certainly there from the fans and the school,” Inbody said. “College athletics helps give the institution an identity. We are the Panthers. And without sports, what are the Panthers? It also gives motivation to a lot of students. A lot of students wouldn’t be in college if it wasn’t for athletics. It helps keeps some students motivated and the value of collegiate sports goes beyond than just enjoying entertainment, but what it means to the lives of the players, coaches and the identity of the college. We believe very strongly in it, we just want to do it in a safe manner.”
