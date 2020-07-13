ROBERT MAGOBET
Last Thursday, the National Junior College Athletic Association Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents recommended that most fall sports move to the spring.
On Monday, the NJCAA announced an adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year after a vote to push the majority of competition to the spring semester.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, said in a press release. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
The plan of action will have close-contact sports begin in spring 2021, including football, men’s and women’s soccer, court volleyball and football.
There are some sports, however, that will take place in the fall.
The NJCAA’s cross country championships and half-marathon championships for all three divisions will remain scheduled for their original dates in the fall.
Winter sports will begin in January. And the majority of those championships will pivot from March to April. Those sports are men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving.
“(It’s) not surprising at all. We want kids and teachers to be safe,” NCCC women’s basketball coach JJ Davis said. “It’s just a blessing to try to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will compete in the beginning of March.
Spring sports will remain in the spring, though there will be minor adjustments.
Those include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.
“Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall,” the NJCAA said. “Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.