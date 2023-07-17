Kansas high schools are bracing for the arrival of home-schooled and private school kids onto their sports teams and clubs.
The state legislature passed SB 113, an omnibus school finance bill, during its 2023 session. Buried in the bill was a stipulation that home-schooled and private school students are now eligible to participate in sports and activities at their local public school.
Now, the Kansas State High School Activities Association is gearing up for their arrival this fall.
“The biggest thing is that it’s all brand new and creates a second standard of eligibility for students that are not known to staff,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “We’ll have an application that are staff is developing that will be available to parents and students. Hopefully that’ll be ready Aug. 1, if not sooner.”
In short, any hurdles that home-schooled students face to participate on their local school team or club must be a hurdle for every student in the building — a participation fee or specific class assignment, for example.
However, home-schooled students will not be subjected to the same academic eligibility standards that KSHSAA imposes onto students.
“We have some accountability measures that we’re able to implement because we have academic records and student behavior we can monitor,” Faflick said. “We don’t have that for home-schools or private schools. We don’t know them and that it makes it hard to maintain a level playing field.”
There are virtually no standards required by the state to start home-schooling a child — just submit a free application to the Kansas State Department of Education.
“There is no accountability other than what the parents say,” Faflick said. “That’s why the association has historically said that we can’t equate home-school teaching and learning. States that have home-school students eligible for activities generally have more stringent education requirements.”
That’s led to hair-raising uncertainty from school administrators.
“Here, we have a group of elected officials, state senators and representatives, that have very little background knowledge on KSHSAA and the way we’re structured, telling us how to conduct business,” Labette County USD 506 Superintendent John Wyrick said. “It’s created a mess. It’s created a system that, at the end of the day, is going to lose all of its integrity.”
In a set of Zoom meetings KSHSAA held with administrators last week, the association cleared up some confusion.
One scenario that many administrators brought up was the potential for a student who is either ruled ineligible or sees ineligibility on the horizon being yanked by their parents to be home-schooled, thus maintaining eligibility.
Faflick told the Sun that in that scenario, going from a school to home-school status would be essentially viewed as a move.
Any issue that causes a student to not be in good standing would also stick with that student.
“If a student is no longer in good standing, those things follow that student and they will still not be in good standing,” Faflick said. “Those students won’t be eligible if academic failure causes them to become ineligible. If they remove themselves from the school, they remove themselves from the team and their season is over.
“I can’t imagine the Legislature’s intention was for students to drop out of school and take an easier path.”
However, another scenario involves the possibility of a student competing for a private school and public school over the course of one school year.
A student could play football at St. Mary’s Colgan High School in Pittsburg in the fall, then play boy’s basketball at Pittsburg High School in the winter, then play baseball at Colgan in the spring.
“It’s an educational process for all of us,” Faflick said. “We want to take this opportunity to grow and continue to provide great opportunities. That’s our goal and mission.”
KSHSAA staff spent months prepping its policies regarding the new law.
“Our staff and our executive board really immersed themselves in this law and policy,” Faflick said. “We did a good job predicting most of the questions we’d get.”
Ironically, it wasn’t KSHSAA reaching out to lawmakers to work on the policy. Rather, lawmakers contacted KSHSAA to ask about the policy after SB 113’s passage.
“Once the law was in place, we had some legislators call us and ask what it meant,” Faflick said. “A lot of people didn’t think through it.
“When you tack on something to a bill that wasn’t part of the main issue of the bill, you may pass something that may not have otherwise gotten through. Some of the legislators were surprised by what this meant.”
Wyrick lamented the lawmakers’ injection into KSHSAA business.
“They have ventured way outside of their parameters. We have a state organization that is elected by school board members and administration and is vetted by member schools,” Wyrick said. “If we see an issue with a way a regulation is written, our association will review it and we’ll vote on it.”
The scale that this new law will affect athletics remains to be seen. Wyrick guessed off-hand that “no more than three to five” home-schooled students would participate in clubs and athletics at Labette County.
Home-schooled or private school students also will not be allowed to venture outside their district — for example, a home-schooled student residing in Parsons USD 503’s boundaries cannot go play volleyball at Labette County High School in nearby Altamont.
Five-star athletes aren’t going to rise from the crops — most of the best athletes in Kansas are already integrated into KSHSAA schools.
“The reality is that any time we have something that we’re asked or told to implement, we make the very best of that scenario,” Faflick said. “We know the kids that are home-schooled are outstanding kids. We just don’t know them yet. We don’t have the same access to accountability measures for kids that are in the building. So we’ve got to get to know those families. It can be a very positive thing.”
However, the allowance of home-schooled and private school students into high school athletics by the Legislature sets a new precedent.
“We have a screwed up system that, before our elected officials started meddling their noses in it, was one of the most ethical in the United States,” Wyrick said. “Now we’re going to be like Florida where it’s the wild west.”
