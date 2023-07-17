KSHSAA Building

Kansas high schools are bracing for the arrival of home-schooled and private school kids onto their sports teams and clubs.

The state legislature passed SB 113, an omnibus school finance bill, during its 2023 session. Buried in the bill was a stipulation that home-schooled and private school students are now eligible to participate in sports and activities at their local public school.

