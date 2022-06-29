OLATHE — The Chanute High Octane 18-and-under softball team took down a second place finish after a busy weekend of softball at the Battle of the Bats Youth Softball Tournament in Olathe. After advancing their way to the finals, High Octane was bested by the Honey Creek Avengers by a score of 8-5 in Sunday’s championship game.
“In the six games on the weekend, Octane only lost two innings, but they were costly,” High Octane head coach Roy McCoy said. “For us to be where we need to be we need to cut out the walks and eliminate the errors.”
The elder Octane squad opened things up with a 6-4 win over the Honey Creek Avengers from Jefferson City, Missouri on Saturday. The top of the lineup was hot in this one, with seven hits coming from the first four batters.
Along with relieving Kamri Naff from the pitching circle, Molly Proper went 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs in the opening matchup.
Proper stayed in the circle heading into the first game of an evening twinbill to round out pool play. Proper went five innings with just a single earned run.
“Molly is a true contact pitcher and keeps the ball low in the zone and has a wicked knuckle-change,” McCoy said. “This game had everyone hitting, with each starter recording at least one hit.”
Thanks to plenty of hitting around and solid work in the circle, High Octane took down the 16-and-under Team Kansas City by a score of 9-1.
The final game of the night left Chanute on the receiving end of a beating. The error bug came back to bite the team, as they gave up six unearned runs in the first frame.
“Between untimely walks and the errors, we just could not get things going,” McCoy said.
Grace Thompson and Jaycee Costin picked up a pair of hits each in the contest, but it was not enough, as High Octane was handed an 8-2 loss by the Mid-Missouri Elite.
Even with the tough loss, High Octane earned the first seed out of Pool B, good for a first round bye in Sunday’s bracket play. That bye would prove to be crucial, as the Chanute-based team would play three games back-to-back in the summer heat.
High Octane was faced with the Kansas City Lady Bandits in the quarterfinals, taking down a 9-1 win to advance. Naff went nearly flawless in this one, giving up a single hit and no walks in five scoreless innings.
“On Sunday, we showed up with an ax to grind,” McCoy said. “Our defense showed up with great plays with the leather, and again our top-4 in the line up (Costin, Naff, Proper and Jaycee Costin) just took over.”
After the pool play loss to the Mid-Missouri Elite, High Octane found an opportunity for revenge.
“After the loss they handed to us, we saw red,” McCoy said of the semifinal game.
Proper took the circle, and High Octane went to work. Proper allowed just a single run in five innings, grabbing a pair of strikeouts in the process.
Costin led the way at the plate with a 3 for 4 performance, bolstered by a double and triple from Wools. A total of 11 hits from the High Octane offense was enough for an 8-1 win, advancing them to the championship.
Sunday evening’s championship matchup featured another familiar face from the weekend in the Avengers. The Missouri-based team had Naff figured out, grabbing three runs on four hits in her one inning of work.
“We let it get away from us,” McCoy said. “They were just putting the ball in play, and with errors in the first we gave up 3 quick runs.”
High Octane was slow to relinquish the loss, as they posted a 3-run response in the bottom half of the inning. The team even managed to take a 5-4 lead into the final inning, before disaster struck again.
With a single out standing between High Octane and a tournament win, out came the error bug once more. The Avengers compounded those errors with quality hits to take an 8-5 win in the weekend’s final game.
In the circle, Naff went 13 innings with 13 strikeouts, allowing 13 hits with eight walks. Proper put in 14 innings with four strikeouts, allowing 18 hits and five walks.
Up Next
After taking a break for the upcoming holiday weekend, the Chanute High Octane 18-and-under team resumes action on July 8 when they head to Lees Summit, Missouri for the MO-KAN Border War 18-and-under softball tournament.
