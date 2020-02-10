ROBERT MAGOBET
ARK CITY – Neosho’s Lady Panthers couldn’t follow up a victory over Cowley on Jan. 15 with another win on Saturday night in Arkansas City.
NCCC fell to the Cowley Lady Tigers 86-72 at WS Scott Auditorium in a women’s college basketball matchup, despite a career-high of 30 points from Jessica Jones on 8 of 18 from downtown — this tied her own personal record of the most made 3s in NCCC history — which hoisted her to the fifth leading scorer (15.3 points per game) in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Chrissy Brown, the second leading scorer (17.3 ppg) in the KJCCC, added 23 points and eight rebounds.
NCCC was very much in the game early on after a 42-33 halftime lead for Cowley. Jones was keeping NCCC in the game thanks to her 5 of 9 3s at the half.
She even hit a 3 to put the score for NCCC as close as 45-41 with 6:45 to go in the third.
But Cowley went on a 9-0 run after Jayden Marlnee scored an and-one, hitting her free throw to extend the lead out to 54-41 Cowley in the middle of the third. It was the push the Lady Tigers needed to ultimately move to 17-9 overall and 7-9 in the KJCCC.
“They shoot really well at home. They made a run right before half and got up by nine and we could never really recover from it,” head coach JJ Davis said. “They’re a good team. They shoot it just like we shoot it. It’s a good game. There’s a lot of things that we should’ve done different, but the truth of the matter is we didn’t make shots in the last three minutes.”
NCCC definitely could have guarded the perimeter better. Cowley’s Seanna Boltz, KJCCC’s eighth leading scorer, went off with her 8 of 17 from 3, which helped her score 26 points. Cowley’s Torri Vang added 14 points (4 of 16 from deep) and six rebounds, while Kalyne Daniels tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.
Overall, Cowley scored 18 points off of turnovers to NCCC’s 12. The Lady Tigers also had the advantage on rebounds, snatching 50 versus NCCC’s 43, as well as scoring 20 points off of second chance points compared to NCCC’s eight. Points in the paint were an advantage for Cowley, too, scoring 24, while NCCC put up 16.
“It’s hard to beat the same team twice in this conference. They hit us with their best punch today and we didn’t respond in the second half,” Davis continued. “We’ll be better on Wednesday, and sometimes that’s just the way it is, sometimes you just get beat. We got a long way to go. We still have goals that we want to get to. We got some tough kids in that locker room. They won’t be okay with getting beat, I promise you, so that’s kind of the deal. And they’ll be better. They’re not going to quit.”
NCCC (10-14, 4-12) will play Butler (19-7, 12-4), 5 pm at home Wednesday.
