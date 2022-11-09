The Royster Rockets welcomed the Parsons Vikings to town for a night of basketball Monday evening. Both seventh grade teams posted wins over the Vikings, before the eighth grade A team lost a heartbreaker.
The seventh grade B team made their season debut with a 10-7 win, led by four-point performances from Alexis Cunningham and Vivian Eagle. Stormeigh Sheets pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in the contest.
The seventh grade A team followed that up with a 27-5 trounce of Parsons to move to 2-0 on the season. Brynna Peter posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, adding three assists and three blocks. Five other Rockets found the bottom of the net in the win.
The eighth grade A team rounded out the evening with a tough 22-23 loss. The squad was struggling shooting, as they only went 8-of-22 from the free throw line, missing a number of shots under the basket.
“I think that comes from not being confident on the offensive side of the game. Once we become more consistent in those two areas, I feel like we will have a lot more success,” eighth grade head coach Sherri Bagshaw said.
Paeton Ellis led the Rockets, grabbing a number of steals on her way to seven points. Raegan Dutro matched that number, while Ashton Cummings added six of her own.
“I felt like our defense continues to be our strength,” Bagshaw said. “The girls adjusted well in the second half when we put on a little full court pressure.”
The eighth grade A team is now 1-1 on the year.
Up Next
Royster continues a week-long homestand tomorrow when the Rockets welcome the Pittsburg Purple Dragons for a four-game contest at Royster Middle School. The seventh grade B team tips-off at 4 p.m., followed by the other three teams.
Scoring
7th B: Alexis Cunningham 4, Vivian Eagle 4, Reece Swiler 2
7th A: Brynna Peter 12, Kinley Baker 7, Laney Holtzman 2, Stormeigh Sheets 2, Aly Splechter 2, Reece Swiler 2
8th A: Raegan Dutro 7, Paeton Ellis 7, Ashton Cummings 6, Emily Taylor 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.