The Royster Rockets welcomed the Parsons Vikings to town for a night of basketball Monday evening. Both seventh grade teams posted wins over the Vikings, before the eighth grade A team lost a heartbreaker.

The seventh grade B team made their season debut with a 10-7 win, led by four-point performances from Alexis Cunningham and Vivian Eagle. Stormeigh Sheets pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in the contest.

