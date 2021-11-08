JARED McMASTERS
The Neosho County Panthers have won each of their first two games by exactly 36 points.
But Thursday night’s victory arrived in a much clunkier fashion for the Panthers.
Neosho County overcame a disjointed first half to outscore the Bethany College Swedes by 29 in the second half of the Panthers 76-40 home win.
“I think we started off slow,” Neosho County head coach Luke Mackay said. “How we start games and what our energy is like are some things we’ll have to address. In the second half, we did much better, held them to just 15 points and shot the ball much better. Everything worked a whole lot better because we just came out ready to play.”
Ezrah Vaigafa, Neosho County’s main facilitating guard, and rotating center Noah Hinkley grabbed the reins for the first 10 minutes while the rest of the team searched for a consistent outside shot.
Vaigafa poured in the majority of his final stats — 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with eight rebounds and three assists — early in the night to keep his team above water.
Hinkley quickly targeted a size mismatch in the post to gobble up nine rebounds and eight points in just a handful of minutes in the win.
“All five guys will have to do their jobs to box out and rebound because we’re going to play teams down the road that are bigger and more athletic,” Mackay said. “If we turn it into an athletic competition, we’ll probably lose, so we need to collectively get in there and fight for boards.”
Despite their struggles, the Panthers lack of urgency in the first half culminated in a gaff from guard Micah Jones.
With Neosho County loosely holding onto a six-point lead about nine minutes into the game, Jones gave the ball a hard bounce off the floor to set himself up for a windmill dunk during a fast break.
Except he lost his grip before his hands came down on the rim.
The Panthers hadn’t established a concrete advantage or offensive rhythm before the squandered possession.
“Just having fun man,” Mackay said with a chuckle. “It was all good. The guys are good, and we were just having a good time. Basketball’s a game; it’s supposed to be fun.”
Once the second half rolled around, Mackay’s laid-back attitude and trust in his players proved its worth. The head coach said he didn’t make any significant changes to the plan during the break because he knew it was only a matter of time.
The Panthers jumped from four 3-pointers in the first half to seven in the following frame. Makye Loggins and Jayden Parker finished with 13 combined points off the bench to boost the offense. Neosho County bolstered its intensity on defense to rack up 16 steals.
After leading by only seven at halftime, the Panthers blew the second half open for another 36-point win to start the season 2-0. And, at least for now, playing the occasional waiting game while his team finds itself is a risk Mackay isn’t terribly concerned about.
“As long as we’re getting good shots and taking good shots, then we’re fine with that,” Mackay said. “One of the strengths of our team is our skill abilities like dribbling, passing and shooting. We can’t go away from that just because it doesn’t work over a small sample size. We have very good shooters, but you can’t make them all.”
Up Next
Neosho County will wrap up a busy season-opening week with another home game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Friends Falcons JV team.
