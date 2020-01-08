ROBERT MAGOBET
COFFEYVILLE – Garrett Almond was one of many reasons the Chanute High School Blue Comets were able to pull away from the Field Kindley Golden Tornado Tuesday night in Coffeyville. The Comets came away with a solid 69-49 win.
For the game, Almond scored 21 points and snatched eight rebounds, while Tye Coombs had 15 and Ty Bowman ended the game with 13 points and 14 rebounds, his second double-double this year.
While the game was close in the first quarter, the ineptitude of Coffeyville’s defense allowed the Blue Comets to have their way.
Set up by guards Coombs and Briley Peavy, Kam Koester, Almond and Bowman took advantage of the driving lanes clear to the basket. Koester was able to drive deep in the paint, finding Aaron Robertson, who laid it up for a basket, which made the score 24-19 at the end of the first.
First-year head coach Devon Crabtree said his guards were doing a terrific job in setting up the half-court offense.
“They’re learning their jobs, and they’re doing a good job and getting it to guys in the right spots to score, and that’s kind of how we play out of transition, and finding guys to get into gaps and making plays,” Crabtree said. “They did a really good job, and we are continuing to get better at that. We have to keep it going and keep teaching them on where they got to be. And they’re doing a good job.”
Conscious efforts in driving to the rim and rebounding in the second quarter and fourth quarters pulled Chanute away from Coffeyville.
“We were just trying to get the ball inside, and play inside out,” Crabtree noted. “They’re out pressuring, we’re trying to put us in situations to get us easier driving opportunities. And it worked out, our guys did a good job of handling the pressure.”
Coombs and Peavy kept handling the pressure throughout the fourth quarter, whether it was with hesitation crossover moves or just plain blowing by a defender. And Almond took note of that, but not without a few hiccups early on.
“We started off pretty slow, we started off with a rough start. We couldn’t get going because they were pressuring a lot,” Almond said. “After a while, we settled in, moved the ball quite a bit and the guards did a lot to move the ball and put me in good situations to get a good shot. I look for the rim and look for an open post player in the middle, seeing what’s open.”
What was obvious was the fact that Coffeyville’s perimeter players were playing too high up. This allowed Chanute’s backdoor cuts to be open all night, which mostly either resulted in a layup or a dish off to a post player, who would eventually lay the ball up for a bucket.
On the defensive end, Chanute played a lot of zone because the Golden Tornado had myriad guys with multiple skills sets who could create their own shots, all the while scoring from anywhere on the court.
Knowing this strength of Coffeyville, heading into the contest the game plan for Chanute was to make the Golden Tornado shoot from the outside. And with the active defensive effort of all the perimeter players, as well as the post players who would make it tough on Coffeyville players to score easy baskets, the strategy on defense worked like a charm.
CHS (3-3, 1-1) will play Independence on Friday, 7:30 pm at home.
