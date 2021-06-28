ROBERT MAGOBET
It was another successful week for the Chanute Sharks after blowing Iola and Independence out of the water by more than 400 points at the Maring Aquatic Center last Wednesday. But with the season dwindling, Chanute’s coaches couldn’t help but reflect on last year when there wasn’t any official competitive swimming action due to COVID-19.
While the season was canceled, Chanute Sharks head coach Betsy Olson didn’t want to sit idle and waste the summer of 2020. Instead, she rounded up some Sharks and neighborhood kids to continue work on their skills at her own pool in the backyard.
“To me, those kids didn’t want to lose a whole year, so I didn’t either as a coach, plus I love doing that,” Olson said. “It’s very rewarding. I love the water; I think it’s magical. I love the redemptive part of water and that some athletes are not super-fast on land. They might not be super tall. They might not be successful in other sports. They can find a way to be successful in the water. And I love that.”
With the setup comparable to a circuit-training workout, swimmers kept track of their length utilizing a penny system. Among other workouts, those involved could hook up a parachute to their waist, creating a drag and even more strokes in a short length of the pool.
“It’s kind of like a treadmill for swimmers because it can hold you back and then you can get in a good stroke workout,” Olson said. “Sometimes I would just hang on to them, hang on to the parachute.”
Olson assisted dozens of neighborhood swimmers, including current Sharks Daniel Stanley and Kinley Baker, who were regulars to Olson’s pool that was open to youth swimmers four to five days a week in June and July of 2020 – the time the normal season would have taken place.
Sixth-year assistant Sharks coach Kellie King-DeNoon, who coaches the younger athletes on their starts, wasn’t specifically a part of Olson’s summer training. And like the youth athletes involved, the void of not having a swim season took a toll on her.
“It was sad because I really, really missed the kids,” King-DeNoon said. “My heart breaks because I didn’t get to see the kids. This year, my heart just exploded and my face lit up, and their face lit up, too. Last year, I felt myself being bored just not being with the kids.”
King-DeNoon was so bored that she found another job. But to help with the continuation of Shark development, King-DeNoon and a group of Shark swimmers traveled to Independence, where King-DeNoon ensured swimmers were participating in conditioning drills and working on technique. With several athletes swimming in private pools, she did hold some private lessons, too.
Those lessons appear to have improved the swimmers, as the Sharks are off to a dominating start – and likely another SEK title.
“They’re amazing. They’ve worked so hard, especially since we’ve had this shorter season this year,” King-DeNoon said. “We should just be kind of getting in our groove and getting even better. They’re improving again. The strides that they have made forward have been phenomenal.”
Also contributing to the Sharks’ improvement is assistant coach Jalynn Schoenberger, who was one of the swimmers that helped Chanute maintain its dominance for the last decade. Unfortunately, Schoenberger missed her last year of competitive swimming since the pandemic wiped out most sports. It would have been Schoenberger’s 15th year on the team. Distraught at first, Schoenberger said she was able to manage some solace in other swimmers improving and carrying the team, as well as educating the youth on the knowledge that she was able to pick up in her decade and a half of treading the water.
“Seeing that this is some of these girls’ senior year and last year swimming, it’s kind of sad. Jillian’s (Vogel) a coach and it’s her last year swimming – she’s done extremely well, she’s really stepped up this year as a leader,” Schoenberger said. “Overall, I am sad that it’s the last (home) meet, but I am glad we get two additional meets for more practice for our swimmers. And I think this season being shorter might benefit our newer swimmers and get (to) the regular season for next summer.”
The Sharks will swim in Coffeyville Wednesday.
