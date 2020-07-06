ROBERT MAGOBET
‘Chanute Baseball took care of business in two games against Garnett at Katy Park on Thursday evening to move to 9-5 on the year.
The local baseball team swept Garnett, dominating 12-2 in Game 1, and winning 3-1 in Game 2.
The first game was over quickly after Chanute scored six runs in the fourth to end the game by run-rule.
Braxton Harding had two singles; Gage Guiot hit a triple, a single and brought in two RBIs; Tyson Lucas notched a single; Kaiden Barnett registered a single; Caden Schwegman put up an RBI, a stolen base and two walks; Bryan Jackett tallied a triple, an RBI and two walks; Aaron Robertson managed an RBI; and Camden Hugo walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Guiot reflected on how he did.
“I think I did pretty good. I could have definitely done a little bit better because I kept jamming myself on inside pitches, I was a little bit late, you know,” Guiot said. “I was just trying to find my pitch. But they were definitely pitching a lot inside. I think I got that first one (the triple) right down the middle.”
Jackett said he had a locked-in mentality at the plate.
“When we came in the dugout, we told everybody that we got to get up and get going. When we went there in the second game, we let off so we got to go out there and be strong,” Jackett said. “It’s amazing. I just squared up and hit it in the gap and even though I’m slow, got to third on it.”
Starting pitcher Caden Schwegman pitched a complete game.
Game 2
The second game was much closer.
But starting pitcher Barnett shut the door early and often. Barnett struck out seven and walked one in a complete, five-inning game.
Throughout the game, Barnett used his curveball to keep hitters guessing. He said the pitch was to his advantage.
“They really couldn’t touch my curveball,” Barnett said. “The fastball, I just couldn’t hit as many spots as I want to, so I was just trying to mix in the curveball as best as I could and it seemed to work. Normally I never throw a 3-2 curveball, but I did that twice tonight. I was just trying to switch it up and keep them guessing.”
Schwegman scored the first run of the game after stealing home in the bottom of the first. The run followed a delayed steal call by assistant coach Hunter Friederich.
“I noticed the catcher was being lazy back there, just not looking at the runners and he just kept on lobbing it back to the pitcher, so I told Schwegman, ‘Next time he does that, he’s going to be lazy, you just take off and go for home, as soon as he throws it just go home so we can get our team up and going fast and get the first run.’ It was great,” Friederich said.
Garnett’s only run was on an infield error in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, Harding scored on a wild pitch and Robertson singled to bring in Barnett, which made the game’s final score 3-1.
Garnett coach Todd Burroughs, the skipper of a young team with primarily Central Heights players, said his bunch just didn’t make enough plays.
“We pitched a lot better than we did in the first game. Basically it was execution,” he said. “We didn’t get a bunt down to get a runner moved over, we didn’t get a big hit when we needed it, but overall we played a lot better ballgame.”
Chanute (9-5) will gear up versus Coffeyville, who the local independent team lost four straight to a few weeks ago, today at 6 and 8 pm at Katy Park.
