World Baseball Classic 2023 - Mike Trout

United States' Mike Trout (27) hits a double during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against Japan, Tuesday, March 21, in Miami.

 Wilfredo Lee | Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico will be replayed over and over.

Edwin Díaz’s season-ending knee injury and Jose Altuve’s broken finger will be discussed all year, too.

