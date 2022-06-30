MANHATTAN — While the older team was in Olathe, the Chanute High Octane 14-and-under softball team traveled to Manhattan over the weekend for the Kansas USA Softball B/C State Championship. High Octane returned to southeast Kansas with a third place trophy from the 10-team tournament at Twin Oaks Sports Complex.
“I felt like we did really well,” Octane 14-and-under head coach Sierra Richards said. “We were hitting the ball a lot better than the prior tournament, so I was really proud of that. They worked really hard to not get down on themselves, and they were super positive.”
Bright and early Saturday morning, High Octane knocked-off the 13-and-under Marysville Magic by a score of 17-4. After posting a quick three runs in the first inning, Chanute went on to score 14 runs in their next appearance at the plate.
Josie Henson led the way, nearly hitting a natural cycle with a single, double and triple, in that order. Henson also held down the circle with five strikeouts in three innings pitched.
“Everybody hit the ball that game,” Richards said. “It was a younger team that made it pretty far into bracket play, so they just must not have been awake that morning.”
In their second pool play game that afternoon, High Octane took down the Riley County Falcons 6-2. High Octane had some quick innings, but managed to score in each of the four frames.
“We were hitting balls right to them and had a few strikeouts,” Richards said. “But once we got on them, we started hitting and stringing some hits together.”
Avery Dean and Bella Barney each drew a pair of walks, scoring on the basepaths both times.
Kaeleigh Daniels took the circle for this matchup, allowing just two runs on two hits with a strikeout.
Thanks to winning both pool play games, Chanute got a first round bye in bracket play. High Octane was faced with the 14-and-under Marysville Magic, the Magic coming off a 7-1 win in the game directly prior.
After going down 4-1 in the first frame, High Octane fought back, posting a four-run frame of their own in the third to take the game 6-5.
“It was very intense. At the beginning, we were striking and popping out,” Richards said. “That game,the fielders were really good, and so they were making a lot of really good plays, and we were hitting right to them. But we finally, in the third inning, started hitting balls and we started to score.”
With Dean in the circle, Kylee Sanborn was shifted to shortstop. Although she is more confident at second base, Richards was happy to see Sanborn knock down a highlight play.
“We kinda moved the girls around all weekend and had them play different positions, so that was fun to see them in different spots,” Richards said.
After the tough first inning, Dean settled in to grab all 15 of her outs across five innings via strikeout.
Advancing to the quarterfinals, High Octane rematched with the Falcons, though this time it was much closer. After jumping out to another first inning lead, the Falcons found their way back into the game. Henson was back in the circle and was finding some struggles in the third, before the offense brought home another win by a score of 8-6.
“(Josey) had a few walks that I think she was pretty upset with herself about,” Richards said. “But she worked really hard and the defense worked really well behind her.”
The semifinals matched High Octane with the eventual champions, the Xtreme. A team of fast, small players, the Xtreme made things more than tough for High Octane.
“That third bracket game was rough. It was really rough,” Richards said. “We started out hitting here and there, but they were a really quick team, so they took advantage of any error or missed ball.”
Down by two runs, a last-inning pitching change would prove fatal for High Octane. The Xtreme took advantage of the switch, bunting every hitter up and scoring eight runs in the final frame to take the game 15-5.
“I'm still proud of how they handled that game because they could have gotten really upset and just gave up and struck out every pitch, but they worked hard,” Richards said.
Dropping into the consolation with a chance to fight back for the title, High Octane met the end of the road in the 14-and-under Marysville Magic. Another close game, an RBI-double from Daniels was the only change High Octane would make to the scoreboard in the 2-1 loss.
With one more tournament before the team bumps up an age division, Richards plans to get High Octane faster before taking on 16-and-under.
“We're really trying to work on the fundamentals,” Richards said. “We're focusing on getting the ball out quicker and fielding out in front and moving through the ball. They've got the basic fundamentals from the last few years, but now we’re really pushing them to be more competitive and move a lot quicker so that they're ready for high school.”
Up Next
The High Octane 14-and-under team has just a single tournament left in their summer schedule. Although Richards and assistant coach Madisyn Thompson have looked into fall tournaments, The VIP Series Christmas in July softball tournament in Kansas City July 9-10 will wrap up their year.
“There's (a fall tournament) in Kansas City where they get to dress up and play,” Richards said. “I remember playing in those tournaments and they were a blast. So we’re looking at a few tournaments just to keep playing and to keep them thinking about softball.”
