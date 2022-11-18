Royster Wrestling @ Iola 11.8.22 - Jentry Costin

Royster's Jentry Costin runs an arm-chop-bump during the Iola Middle School Invitational on Nov. 8. Costin posted a pair of falls to earn a first place in Independence.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

INDEPENDENCE — After a dual with Burlington on Monday, the Royster Rockets kept a busy week going on Tuesday evening when the squad traveled to Independence for a wrestling mixer. The Rockets joined teams from Caney, Cherryvale, Coffeyville, Fredonia, Iola and Parsons.

“We had an awesome night in Independence. The kids are still doing a great job of cheering for each other,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “I saw a big improvement from the first meet from this one, which had many of the same teams. We had a number of wrestlers that beat kids that we lost to (in Fredonia).”

