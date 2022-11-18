INDEPENDENCE — After a dual with Burlington on Monday, the Royster Rockets kept a busy week going on Tuesday evening when the squad traveled to Independence for a wrestling mixer. The Rockets joined teams from Caney, Cherryvale, Coffeyville, Fredonia, Iola and Parsons.
“We had an awesome night in Independence. The kids are still doing a great job of cheering for each other,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “I saw a big improvement from the first meet from this one, which had many of the same teams. We had a number of wrestlers that beat kids that we lost to (in Fredonia).”
T.J. Cash, Bo Small, Kasen Audiss, Uriah Ulrich, Braddox Bancroft, Joseph Gann, Jentry Costin, Jose Cuin, Marley Russell, Kaytion Thuma, Olivia Wheatley, Neenah Naples and Alissa O’Brien each recorded a pair of falls to earn first place finishes. Riverlee Allen earned her gold medal after three pins.
Samuel Hutchinson, Blake Cummings, Jorden Peterson, Joshua Schoenhofer, Hudson Ranz, Arlee Westhoff and Shyanna Yukawa also finished atop their brackets.
14 other wrestlers went 1-1 on the day to finish in second place.
Up Next
The Royster squad was back in action yesterday in Eureka for its third tournament of the week.
Results
71-74 lbs: 2nd - Trey Raida
73-75 lbs: 3rd - Tanner Wolf
80-85 lbs: 2nd - Nathan Stinert
89-91 lbs: 1st - Samuel Hutchinson
84-92 lbs: 3rd - Maddox Salyers
91-93 lbs: 1st - T.J. Cash
93-98 lbs: 2nd - Alex Helman
97-99 lbs: 1st - Blake Cummings
99-105 lbs: 1st - Bo Small
103-105 lbs: 1st - Kasen Audiss
105-107 lbs: 3rd - Jakarre Green
108-111 lbs: 2nd - Kysen Seamster
108-113 lbs: 1st - Jorden Peterson
110-120 lbs: 3rd - Anthony Beard
116-120 lbs: 1st - Uriah Ulrich
130-132 lbs: 2nd - Thor Bogle
130-137 lbs: 1st - Braddox Bancroft
135-137 lbs: 1st - Joseph Gann
140-141 lbs: 1st - Jentry Costin
143-144 lbs: 1st - Joshua Schoenhofer
153-160 lbs: 1st - Hudson Ranz
163-166 lbs: 1st - Jose Cuin
166-166 lbs: 3rd - Clint Cooper
158-168 lbs: 2nd - Karter Naff
193-200 lbs: 2nd - Ayden Ogle
198-216 lbs: 3rd - Drake Friederich
245-262 lbs: 3rd - Lucas Sweazy
Girls
72-90 lbs: 1st - Riverlee Allen, 2nd - Amelia Daniels, 4th - Emma Mussulman
88-96 lbs: 3rd - Zoe Novotny
92-96 lbs: 2nd - Helen Melendez
95-99 lbs: 1st - Marley Russell
93-100 lbs: 2nd - Emily Kennedy
101-103 lbs: 1st - Kaytian Thuma
101-108 lbs: 2nd - Khloe Robinson
102-109 lbs: 1st - Olivia Wheatley
109-110 lbs: 3rd - Raegan Marple
114-119 lbs: 1st - Arlee Westhoff
119-122 lbs: 1st - Neenah Naples, 2nd - Arianna Arauz
120-125 lbs: 2nd - Mylee Miller
126-130 lbs: 2nd - Kamber Chaney
132-144 lbs: 1st - Shyanna Yukawa
136-148 lbs: 2nd - Josie McMahan
153-158 lbs: 2nd - Lani Stanfield
156-160 lbs: 1st - Alissa O’Brien
