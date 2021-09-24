JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
FORT SCOTT — As the regular season begins to wind down, the Chanute Blue Comets girls tennis team is finding its rhythm.
The Blue Comets traveled to Fort Scott on Wednesday for a varsity invitational that featured the Paola Panthers and two Fort Scott Tigers squads.
The Blue Comets went undefeated and finished 12-0 as a team to take first place over the Fort Scott red team (five wins), Paola (five) and Fort Scott white (two).
Chanute and Fort Scott called up several junior varsity players for varsity experience to allow the normal varsity team members to rest a bit before the postseason begins.
“I’m really pleased with how things turned out, especially with the three new girls,” Chanute Head Coach Michael De La Torre said. “I think what I’m most proud of was how those three played like they were veterans. It didn’t seem to bother them at all.”
The Blue Comets’ three JV players who De La Torre called up — Aaliyah Colding, Ava Campbell and Zoie Speaks — won 48 games and lost 10 over Colding’s three singles matches and the doubles matches for the pairing of Campbell and Speaks.
De La Torre said he was also impressed by how consistent and error-free freshman Rylee Smith’s performance was. The young standout of the varsity team went a perfect 8-0 in all three of her matches for the day.
Chanute’s other duo in doubles play, Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, won each of their matches either 8-1 or 8-0 to continue the school’s dominant run.
Up Next
The Blue Comets will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday for their final varsity meet of the regular season before the SEK League tournament begins on Saturday, Oct. 2.
“I feel pretty good,” De La Torre said when asked about how his team is playing ahead of the postseason. “I’m a little concerned about how the seeding is going to go with Aimee (Maxton) because she lost some key matches early in the season, but we’ll just see how it goes.”
