Humboldt Volleyball vs Neodesha 10.4.22 - Terry Meadows

Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows, center right, speaks with his team during a matchup with the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

LEON — The Humboldt Cubs finished off a clean 7-0 record in Tri-Valley League play Tuesday evening with wins over the Bluestem Lions and the Fredonia Yellowjackets.

“We played much better tonight after we struggled this past weekend,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said.

