LEON — The Humboldt Cubs finished off a clean 7-0 record in Tri-Valley League play Tuesday evening with wins over the Bluestem Lions and the Fredonia Yellowjackets.
“We played much better tonight after we struggled this past weekend,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said.
After taking losses to Parsons and Neodesha during a tournament a few days prior, the Cubs bounced back to their winning ways in Leon.
The Cubs edged out a 3-0 (25-11, 12-25, 25-19) win over Fredonia, before knocking off the host Lions 2-0 (28-26, 25-18).
Sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy continued her high level play in this triangular, posting 18 kills, four blocks and a pair of service aces.
“I thought Shelby had some great hits tonight and our backline really got the ball up,” Meadows said. “It was a good night.”
The backline combined for 134 digs, with freshman Skylar Hottenstein leading the way on 41 digs. Senior Karley Wools added 27 digs, junior Kinley Tucker had 13 and sophomore Natalie Wells had 12.
Wools added 13 kills on the attack, while senior Ella Lassman had six. Tucker and junior Kenisyn Hottenstein had four kills apiece, while freshman Ricklyn Hillmon and junior Rylan Covey had two each.
Kenisyn Hottenstein set up 12 kills against Fredonia, while Wells went for 20 assists on the night.
Up Next
Thanks to their 30-5 record, the Cubs earned the second seed for the Sub-State tournament this Saturday. Humboldt is set to take on the Burlington Wildcats (11-24) at 2 p.m. at Eureka High School.
Box Scores
Fredonia 11 25 19 (1)
Humboldt 25 12 25 (2)
Bluestem 26 18 (0)
Humboldt 28 25 (2)
