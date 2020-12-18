ROBERT MAGOBET
NEODESHA – A couple of shooters and an All-Leaguer propelled the Neodesha Lady Blue Streaks over the Humboldt Lady Cubs Friday night at Neodesha High School.
An offensive rebound that led to a tough layup by All-Tri-Valley League post-player Jada Dangerfield gave the 22-20 lead to Humboldt early in the third quarter. But a seesaw game would ensue thanks to mirror matchup images between both teams.
With Humboldt on top with less than 1:30 left in the fourth, Neodesha senior Amy Smith, who was lost for the season last year due to injury, canned a three to make the score 46-43.
Smith on the next offensive possession then turned the ball over with less than a minute to go.
Dangerfield then missed the 6-footer with 17 seconds left to potentially tie the game.
Humboldt intentionally fouled Smith, who made the two free throws. The final score would be 49-46 Neodesha, dropping the Lady Cubs to 1-4 on the year before Christmas break.
Dangerfield registered a game-high 19 points thanks to her smooth post play, offensive rebounding put-backs, and her touch around the rim.
Humboldt assistant girls coach Rob Myers, who is filling in for head coach Aubrey Jones, said the first half kind of dictated the game.
“Offensively, I felt like we struggled a little bit in that first half. We were trying to run a certain play because we felt like we were quicker than them, but they clogged it up defensively,” Myers said. “So I felt like when I switched the offense, and let our two bigs down low, they were working a little bit, and were able to get some of those easy shots. Our guards were standing outside not crashing the boards like they did in that first half. First half they crashed the boards very well, and we got some put-backs that way. That’s how we hung in the game.”
Defense usually helps teams stay in the game as well. It was an adventure on defense for the Lady Cubs because players were in foul trouble. There were student-athletes who were playing down low who have never played there before.
As a result, they were a little slow in popping out for contested threes. And Smith, juniors Jillian Ostroe and Dylan Kemper took advantage: Smith had a three, Ostroe had two threes and Kemper had three.
Myers tried the man defense. But the Lady Cubs were getting tired, which meant resting the bigs. Humboldt transitioned to a zone defense, but Neodesha was shooting lights out.
Neodesha did an exceptional job of splitting the defense.
“What worked best for us today is definitely our guard play. We didn’t get a lot out of our post,” fourth-year head coach Justin Pierce said.
Neodesha on defense was being outplayed on the offensive rebounds, which kept Humboldt in the game.
In the first half, Dangerfield was scoring at will in the paint. Pierce made an adjustment in the second half to deny Dangerfield the ball.
Neodesha‘s All-State Honorable Mention Chaynee Johnson had 10 points, while Smith and Ostroe put up 11 points each.
In Humboldt’s case, it came down to too many put-backs being rushed. The Lady Cubs shot 8-of-23 from the field in the first half.
Humboldt was also hurt by quarantine issues early in the year. Four players were quarantined out of 11.
Jones will make her return as head coach when the Lady Cubs come back from break.
Humboldt is scheduled to play Fredonia Jan. 12 and Cherryvale on the 18th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.