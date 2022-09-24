LEBO — After scoring over 40 points in their first three games, the St. Paul Indians were held to just a single score when the Lebo Wolves posted a 54-6 win over the Indians on Friday evening.
The Wolves got off to a quick start, posting three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter. The Indians allowed a total of 340 yards, mostly on the ground.
Junior Riley Vitt finally got St. Paul on the board at the end of the first quarter, taking a short kick 45 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt in the air by senior quarterback Trey Peters fell incomplete, leaving the Indians with their only six points on the night.
After avering 140 yards per game in the last three contests, Peters faltered in Lebo, completing just 4-of-13 passes for 55 yards. Peters also gave up a pair of interceptions, having just one entering the game.
Senior Landon Beachner hauled in a pair of catches for 36 yards, while junior Zane Sexton grabbed the other two completions for 19 yards.
The ground game was even less successful for St. Paul, as the team collected just five yards on 16 attempts. Senior Kiser Wiatrak did manage 11 yards on two carries, but that was negated by 12 attempts for negative total yardage.
The Indians managed just one first down on the night, compared to 16 allowed by the defense.
Wiatrak led the defense with seven solo tackles and a pair of assists, while Vitt and junior Cooper Newbury had a trio of stops apiece.
Up Next
The Indians (2-2) play their third-straight road game this week, when the squad travels to Colony to take on the Crest Lancers (3-1).
Box Score
St. Paul 6 0 0 0 - 6
Lebo 28 14 12 0 - 54
