Not even COVID-19 could stop the Chanute High School Blue Comets from winning their very first football game of the 2020 year.
With dozens of Chanute fans wearing their masks imploring their team to win, it came down to the final play. Circle quarterback Luke McGinnis hooked up with Ty Smith for an 8-yard touchdown pass, and after the PAT, Circle led 14-10 with 15 seconds to go in the game.
A handful of Circle fans, most of whom weren’t wearing masks, were celebrating because it looked as if the Thunderbirds would win.
Enter Jackson Coombs, Chanute’s kick returner, who then caught the kickoff and returned it 78 yards down the right sideline to put the Blue Comets up 16-14, the final game score Friday night at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
What a game.
Coombs, who said he has never been a part of this kind of finish in his football career, said it was all about taking advantage of the moment.
“It doesn’t matter, as long as the ball gets in the end zone, with that time left, it’s just going to be so hard to make a play, that ball just has to get in the end zone, that’s just what has to happen; if I don’t score there, we lose,” Coombs said. “(What’s going through my mind is) don’t get tackled, just don’t go down, no matter what, do not go down. I got grabbed in the back a little bit, but other than that, I mean I had one blocker in front of me and one dude. It’s two on one, I’ll take my chances. If it wasn’t for them (blockers), I’m not scoring. Without them, I’m getting tackled at the 30 or 40. They did a great job.” blocking there.”
Chanute starting quarterback Eric Erbe went 7 of 13 for 63 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Garrett Almond had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ryker Donovan rushed the ball 10 times for 22 yards, while Coombs rushed it eight times for 27 yards.
Chanute’s first score was a thing of beauty. With Erbe still under center for Chanute, he rolled out to the pocket on a fourth-and-11 play and heaved a 26-yard pass to Almond for the score with 4:38 left in the first. Chanute kicker Tyson Lucas made the PAT to make the score 7-0.
Several drives in between stalled Circle thanks to tenacious defense. Chanute’s defensive line did a great job in penetrating the gaps and holding Circle to just 55 yards rushing.
The biggest downside to Chanute’s first half was Erbe breaking his collarbone in the middle of the second quarter. Erbe was hit on an option play after he threw the ball. Backup quarterback Kam Koester replaced Erbe before going 6 for 12 for 30 yards in the game.
“After that quarterback change, Kam just hasn’t gotten a lot of reps, so we weren’t real smooth offensively, we were having the ball and sustaining drives and you know we put our defense in a bad spot on the field, and anytime they’re playing that long, there’s going to be some plays gave up. They were just tired,” CHS head football coach Clete Frazell said.
But Chanute’s defense led the way, closing the half with a 7-0 halftime score.
The first half defensive tenacity transitioned into the second half for Chanute, which eventually led to a Lucas 32-yard field goal with 6:24 left in the third to make the score 10-0. Shortly after, the Blue Comets penetrated Circle’s gaps, which allowed safety Curtis Harris to intercept a McGinnis pass. Harris really needed to fully extend backwards on this play.
Coombs also had an interception late in the third quarter.
Chanute had to adjust to this kind of play style, though. Last year, Circle ran the ball a lot versus Chanute. And not having that much film on the team, Frazell said it caught his group a little off-guard.
But Circle finally adjusted to Chanute’s game plan, getting on board after a McGinnis 4-yard passing touchdown to Smith early in the fourth to put the score at 10-7 Chanute after a PAT. With just 15 seconds to go in the game, Smith caught his second touchdown of the game from McGinnis.
Circle coach Logan Clothier knew it came down to the final play.
“I think the kids did a great job. We probably should have squibbed there, but the kids did what I asked them to do and they were coachable and we kept fighting,” Clothier said. “Chanute’s a great team. Coach Frazell’s done a great job there and those kids executed that last play. But you know what, our kids didn’t quit. They’re going to continue to get after it, we’re going to have a great week of practice and get on it next week.”
McGinnis was 16 of 34 for 191 yards, two touchdowns and two picks, while Smith had three catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
Injuries
CHS starting quarterback Erbe broke his collarbone in the middle of the second quarter. Frazell said there is no timetable on his return. He did mention that Koester and Kaiden Seamster were more than capable of playing the position.
Safety Harris sprained his ankle on a high collision play in the third quarter. Frazell said the team will try and tape his ankle to see if he can play very soon.
Next up, Chanute is slated to play Pittsburg at home next Friday at 7 pm.
Chanute 7 0 3 6 — 16
Circle 0 0 0 14 — 14
