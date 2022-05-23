HUMBOLDT — Inclement weather has not been friendly to Humboldt Speedway early in 2022, and once again weather played a factor on Friday night. Under constant threat of pop-up showers, Luke Phillips beat the rain to finally park his No. 31 Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mod in the Humboldt Speedway victory lane.
Coming to the green Krew Walburn grabbed the early lead. Five laps in, Phillips found the top side of the speedway to his liking and powered his way by Walburn. Behind Walburn, Tyler Kidwell and Brian McGowen engaged in a furious battle for third with both drivers closing in on the No. 28 machine.
What had been a two-car battle quickly became three, Kidwell taking advantage of the situation to grab the runner up spot with three laps to go. By then it was too late for Kidwell to run down Phillips as the No. 31 crossed under the flagstand 3.116 seconds in front of the field.
McGown bested Walburn for third with Matthew Kay completing the top-5. McGowen and Phillips each picked up heat race wins.
Tensions came to a boil during Home Savings Bank Factory Stock A-feature action. For the opening 10 laps of the race, Derrek Wilson showed Brian Knisley the way around the quarter-mile bullring. Knisley found room to squeeze under Wilson off of turn four and muscled the bottom of the racetrack away from Wilson back into one and two.
Contact from Wilson in the next set of corners sent Knisley spinning. When the yellow flag waved it was Wilson who had to move to the rear of the field as track officials determined Wilson’s contact caused Knisley to spin. With Knisley back at the front of the field when the green flag waved, he went unchallenged over the final five laps to grab the win.
Trey Stipp, Trey Clough, Derrek Wilson, and Braxton Lamons completed the top 5 while Wilson and Jonathan Hightower each recorded heat race wins.
Rain interrupted the Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners five laps into their A-Feature, bringing the night to an early end. USRA Tuners and Primal Jerky Midwest Mods will complete their A-Features on June 3rd while ARMI Contracting USRA Modifieds will run their A-Feature on June 10th.
Humboldt Speedway takes the week off this Friday. Racing returns on June 3rd with the Titans B-Mod Series headlining the show, while Primal Jerky Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, and Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners join them for weekly racing series action.
Full results and upcoming events can be found at www.humboldtspeedway.com.
5/20/2022 at Humboldt Speedway
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 31-Luke Phillips[1]; 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell[6]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen[4]; 4. 28K-Krew Walburn[3]; 5. 21-Matthew Kay[5]; 6. D86-Donald McIntosh[2]; 7. 98-Kenton Allen[7]; 8. 17C-Henry Chambers[8]; 9. 24L-Dakota Lowe[10]; 10. 2T-Zach Traylor[12]; 11. 555-Seth Schroer[9]; 12. (DNF) 48M-Rick Murcko[11]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Brian McGowen[1]; 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell[3]; 3. D86-Donald McIntosh[2]; 4. 17C-Henry Chambers[4]; 5. 555-Seth Schroer[6]; 6. 48M-Rick Murcko[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Luke Phillips[2]; 2. 21-Matthew Kay[1]; 3. 28K-Krew Walburn[5]; 4. 98-Kenton Allen[6]; 5. 24L-Dakota Lowe[3]; 6. 2T-Zach Traylor[4]
Primal Jerky Midwest Mods
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): Delayed due to rain. Will complete June 3rd
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis[1]; 2. 11-Casey Jesseph[2]; 3. 423-Todd Woodruff[3]; 4. 18-Scott Collins[6]; 5. 28-Andrew Burenheide[4]; 6. 6K-Kris Smith[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15R-Ryan Smith[2]; 2. 7-Brady Folk[1]; 3. 9-Jon Westhoff[4]; 4. 59-Scott Lucke[3]; 5. 1-Trevor Holman[6]; 6. 99F-Jerald Folk[5]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Ethan Lamons[2]; 2. 34-Kolt Knoblich[3]; 3. 40-Quentin Sams[4]; 4. (DNF) 62M-Dalton Modlin[5]; 5. (DNF) 57-Davis Mike[1]
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 38-Brian Knisley[3]; 2. 14M-Trey Stipp[5]; 3. 19C-Trey Clough[7]; 4. 3-Derrek Wilson[1]; 5. 0-Braxton Lamons[8]; 6. 5L-Lance Coulter[10]; 7. 19R-Remi Clough[6]; 8. 14A-Ashley Mueller[9]; 9. (DNF) 13J-Jonathan Hightower[2]; 10. (DNF) 14-Ty Joyce[4]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Derrek Wilson[4]; 2. 38-Brian Knisley[3]; 3. 14M-Trey Stipp[1]; 4. 14A-Ashley Mueller[5]; 5. (DNF) 19C-Trey Clough[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13J-Jonathan Hightower[2]; 2. 14-Ty Joyce[3]; 3. 0-Braxton Lamons[4]; 4. 19R-Remi Clough[1]
ARMI USRA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): Delayed due to rain. Will complete June 10th
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Tyler Davis[2]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan[3]; 3. 40-Jessy Willard[1]; 4. 99T-TJ Tolan[6]; 5. 21C-Cody Schniepp[4]; 6. 7-Treyton Gann[5]; 7. 69-Cecil Dymond[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tad Davis[4]; 2. 21B-Bryce Schniepp[2]; 3. 55-Chris Kratzer[1]; 4. 127-Paden Phillips[7]; 5. 20G-Jake Greider[5]; 6. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero[3]; 7. G3-Brendon Gemmill[6]
Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): Delayed due to rain. Will complete June 3rd
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 66B-Barry Luthi[4]; 2. 69-Colt Burk[3]; 3. (DNF) 36-Jonathan Culler[1]; 4. (DNF) 16W-Carlyle Ward[2]; 5. (DNS) 15T-Maddyson Tyler
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 17H-Clint Haigler[3]; 2. 14S-Joseph Stair[4]; 3. 15-Travis Bockover[2]; 4. 88T-Tessa Perry[5]; 5. 16S-Emily Sanchez[1]
