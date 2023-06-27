The Basketball Tournament
WICHITA — The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN, today announced that guard LaGerald Vick will join the roster of Mass Street, the Kansas University alumni team, for this summer’s event. Vick and Mass Street will compete in the Wichita Super Regional, a 16-team event also featuring AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, at Koch Arena July 19-23.

Vick played at Kansas from 2015-19, and was a key contributor on two Elite Eight and one Final Four team. He started 61-of-117 career games, and finished with career averages of 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

