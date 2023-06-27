WICHITA — The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN, today announced that guard LaGerald Vick will join the roster of Mass Street, the Kansas University alumni team, for this summer’s event. Vick and Mass Street will compete in the Wichita Super Regional, a 16-team event also featuring AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, at Koch Arena July 19-23.
Vick played at Kansas from 2015-19, and was a key contributor on two Elite Eight and one Final Four team. He started 61-of-117 career games, and finished with career averages of 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
A third-year pro, Vick has played professionally in Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay, and most recently Mexico, where he helped lead his team to a championship.
Vick joins Marcus Garrett, Thomas Robinson, Dedric Lawson, Keith Langford, Tyshawn Taylor, Mario Little, and Jamari Traylor as announced players for the Mass Street roster. NBA players and former Kansas forwards Markieff and Marcus Morris will serve as the coaches for Mass Street. Additional player announcements will continue to be made on the team’s Twitter and Instagram accounts @MassStreetTBT, in addition to TBT’s Twitter, @thetournament.
The top-seeded Mass Street will face We Are D3 on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. If they win, they’ll face the winner of No. 4 Show Me Squad (Missouri alumni) and No. 5 Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni) on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m.
The Wichita Super Regional championship game will be played Sunday, July 23. The winner of the Wichita Super Regional will advance to the quarterfinals, also to be played at Koch Arena, and scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.
