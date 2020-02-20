ROBERT MAGOBET
Crissy Brown soared the courts and facilitated the offense well enough for Morgan Bolen to drop a career-high 24 points on eight 3s. This feat helped the Lady Panthers of Neosho County Community College upend Cloud Community College 79-65 Wednesday night in Panther Gymnasium.
Assisting Bolen was Brown, who orchestrated her first career triple-double with 19 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Jessica Jones also scored 14 points including four 3s and blocked two shots, while Haley Stiger mustered up nine points, nine rebounds and a block, and Ashley Dillinger scored six and brought down six rebounds en route to snapping a four-game losing streak on NCCC’s Homecoming Night.
“None of this matters for me; I mean that when I say that,” head coach JJ Davis said just before Homecoming candidates were announced. “These five sophomores have put up with me for about 565 practices. I care about them winning. I challenge them about being winners and losers because they practice too hard not to be winners.”
On the losing side, Cloud had some good ball handlers, but NCCC ramped up their full-court pressure to make it difficult for the Lady Thunderbirds to get in their offense. Interior defenders Stiger (6’1”) and Ashley Dillinger (6’2”) used their length to hinder Cloud’s guards and front-court players from scoring inside.
Perimeter players Brown, Jones, Bolen, Sonia Dozier and Kayley Woodruff did an admirable job defensively on the perimeter.
While a strong defense was prevalent throughout the game, Cloud still hung around thanks to four-year letter winner of Kansas City Piper, 6’1” freshman forward LaKya Leslie, who led the high school team to a championship appearance in 2019. She scored 11 points in the first half. However, Brown, an All-Conference player, scored 16 in the first half to ensure a halftime lead of 40-34 Panthers, though the margin would have been wider if not for NCCC’s 11 early turnovers.
By the time the second half rolled around, it was bombs away. Bolen hit four straight 3s to make the score 52-37 with seven minutes to go in the third.
Brown’s consistent point guard play on both sides set the tone, and it was Bolen who made sure Cloud didn’t have a chance.
“It’s fun, it’s a career-high so I’m just trying to enjoy it. I’m trying to have as much fun as possible,” Bolen said following the game. “I know she’s (Brown) making it down pretty fast. I kind of just have to turn and run and try to get to an open spot where I know she’ll see me. And we practice it a lot and so it’s just kind of knowing your teammates. And it’s chemistry, I guess.”
That was solidified every time Brown made good decisions in transition, which on many occasions ended with a Bolen 3 in that second half.
Cloud’s Haven Hamilton did her best to overcome NCCC’s chemistry by keeping the game close. She would hit a 3 to put the score at 66-55 with 7:04 left in the fourth, but that was as close the Lady Thunderbirds would get in the second half.
The high-scorers for Cloud were neutralized by the five blocks and 17 total assists racked up by the Lady Panthers. The high-tempo pace – mainly set up by Brown who had a knack for rebounding and dribbling full-speed up the court only to find Bolen and Jones – caused problems for Cloud, a team that has a record of just 9-21 and 4-16 in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.
“I think Chrissy and Jess (Jones) played the best game of their college career here,” Davis said. “I don’t know what Chrissy had, but she played her best game hands down. She played her best game ever here. Normally Jess is the one hitting the jumpers, and today it was somebody else and she was just as excited. That’s what makes Jess so special.”
NCCC (11-16) will play Allen Community College (8-20) at 5:30 pm Saturday at home for the regular season finale.
