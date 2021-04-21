PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State Gorilla and former Erie High School athlete Brett Thompson was the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Athlete of the Week and the Division II Athlete of the Week for two straight weeks last week.
Thompson, a senior at PSU, accomplished the feat at the 13th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on April 11, breaking the school record in the javelin throw thanks to a hurl of 73.87m (242-4). This was Thompson’s second week in a row registering a personal record, as he threw a 72.48m (237-9) a week prior to begin the outdoor season.
With the effort, Thompson is now the No. 7 all-time performer in NCAA Division II history, which gives him the national lead by just two inches, just ahead of Devoux Deysel of Angelo State, who is No. 8 all-time.
“It felt great to go out and set a new PR,” Thompson said. “Going out and competing to the best of your ability is always a great feeling. Fortunately, on that PR, it was strong enough for the school record, which I’ve been aiming to break for a while now.”
Thompson, who graduated from Erie in 2015 and is in his fifth year in the Pitt State track and field program, said he credits Erie High head coach Eddie Kearns and former Erie coach Nate Teichgraeber, who both helped him become a standout prep athlete. Kearns was instrumental in getting Thompson involved in some big events his senior year.
The preparation for those events has translated to Division II training, said Thompson, a 2018 National qualifier in the javelin.
“My training has been pretty consistent through the years,” he said. “This year in particular, I am trying to do the little things every single day and clean up my technique. I just try to come in and work hard every day and let the rest take care of itself.”
Thompson and the Gorillas will next compete in the Pittsburg State Tune-Up Saturday, 11:30 am at Carnie Smith Stadium. The MIAA Outdoor Championships are slated for May 8, also at Carnie Smith Stadium.
