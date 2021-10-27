JARED McMASTERS
BALDWIN CITY — Heading into their sub-state matchup, the Chanute Blue Comets and Baldwin Bulldogs resided on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum.
Baldwin, which spent the entire season as a dominant force en route to a 26-4 record, closed out the year with nine wins in its final 10 games prior to the sub-state it hosted on Saturday.
The Blue Comets emerged from their final 11 matches of the regular season with three wins, one of which came against the struggling Coffeyville Golden Tornado, who Chanute defeated 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) in the play-in match of the Baldwin sub-state.
So when a rested No. 2 Baldwin squad faced No. 15 Chanute, it was going to take a near-perfect performance from the Blue Comets to pull off the upset.
Despite its efforts, Chanute fell to the Bulldogs in straight sets, 2-0 (25-13, 25-12), to conclude its 2021 season. Baldwin’s aggressive duo of sophomore Fisayo Afonja and junior Chaney Barth combined for 18 of the Bulldogs’ 25 kills to overwhelm the Blue Comets.
Baldwin went on to defeat Louisburg in the following round to win the sub-state and earn a berth in the Class 4A KSHSAA State Tournament.
