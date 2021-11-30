JARED McMASTERS
For a half, it seemed like the Neosho County Panthers men’s basketball team solved its size problem.
The Panthers trailed the Connors State Cowboys by only three at the break despite facing a Cowboys roster that towered over the majority of Neosho County’s team on Saturday.
But the floodgates opened in the second half.
The Cowboys outscored the Panthers by 14 in the opening 9:40 of the second half en route to a dominant 92-63 victory. In Neosho County’s fifth loss in six games, the Panthers’ lack of size and rebounding woes plagued them once again.
“Our Achilles heel all year is going to be rebounding because we’re not a particularly big or athletic team,” Neosho County head coach Luke Mackay said. “When teams miss shots and get second or third attempts, they’re going to make runs on us. We do a good job of guarding the first shot, but it’s hard when we don’t rebound.”
The Cowboys won the battle on the boards 50-36 to go along with an impressive 52.6 percent shooting clip from the field. Connors State needed only three made 3-pointers to throttle Neosho County because the paint was there for the taking.
And if it wasn’t there, an offensive rebound almost always seemed to follow.
“It kind of deflates our team a little bit when another group gets offensive rebounds,” Mackay said. “Those are momentum plays that take the wind out of our sails. We’re really good in transition, but we can’t get out and run if we’re giving up those rebounds.”
When Neosho County couldn’t find its rhythm on the counterattack, the Panthers turned to shots from range in an attempt to bail themselves out.
Aside from a few 3-pointers Jerry Carraway knocked down in the first half to add to his 15 points for the evening, Neosho County struggled. Outside of Carraway’s 4-of-8 outing from beyond the arc, the rest of the team shot 2-of-20.
For Mackay, all of the team’s issues lead back to the rebounding. He views that facet of the game as an area that will have a positive trickle-down impact on his players in plenty of other ways if they can commit to a complete game’s worth of effort.
“It’s just a mentality thing,” Mackay said. “We’ve shown the ability to do it for a half or three quarters of a game, but being able to sustain that for 40 minutes is part of the growth of college basketball.
“We do a good job handling it when all five of us are locked in, but if guys start doing things like taking a possession off, it shows. We don’t have that one guy who can correct mistakes. It has to be a group attitude.”
Up Next
The Panthers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Nov. 30, when they host the Bethel Threshers JV squad.
“Having four of our next five games at home before Christmas is going to be a great chance for us to get a little momentum and get going,” Mackay said.
Connors State 92,
Neosho County 63
CS: 39 53 — 92
NC: 36 27 — 63
Scoring
Connors State: J. Tillmon 22, X. Glenn 17, J. Ealy 16, M. Sutton 14, M. Alexander 8, G. Johnson 7, X. Brown 4, D. Basey 2, J. Fricas 2
Neosho County: J. Carraway 15, M. Jones 13, Z. Sawyer 9, E. Vaigafa 8, A. Norris 8, J. Harriott 4, N. Hinkley 2, J. Parker 2, K. Jolly 1, A. Ayuel 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.