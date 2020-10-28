ROBERT MAGOBET
Playing junior college sports in a global pandemic will not impact eligibility this year.
On Oct. 22, the NJCAA Board of Regents voted that “all 2020-21 NJCAA sports seasons will not count towards student-athletes’ eligibility.” This eligibility relief is for all NJCAA student-athletes no matter the “sport season participation in the 2020-21 academic year.”
“The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has put collegiate sports in a very challenging situation,” Tory Tucker, the NJCAA Eligibility Committee chair, said in a press release. “Today’s decision by the Board of Regents to grant a blanket year of participation waiver provides our institutions and student-athletes with the ability to choose to participate this academic year without the fear of using a year of eligibility for a potentially shortened or interrupted season.”
Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, said this is a promising decision for student-athletes.
“The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time,” he said. “There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”
For returning student-athletes, they will be termed “non-counters” for the purposes of letter of intent and eligibility. Still, NJCAA’s eligibility committee will review the “impact of the blanket waiver on eligibility requirements.”
The present eligibility and academic requirements will still be in effect in an effort for student-athletes to compete in the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs. For next year, the committee will continue to review “the participation requirements for the 2021-22 academic year and reassess for adoption and approval by the NCAA Board of Regents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.