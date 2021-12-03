JARED McMASTERS
Micah Jones may be a little dizzy after his last three games.
Capped off by a 32-point outing in the Panthers’ tight 80-77 win over the Bethel Threshers JV team at home on Tuesday night, the Neosho County Panthers guard has seen his share of peaks and valleys in the last two weeks.
After Jones erupted for 35 points and eight 3-pointers in a loss to the North Arkansas Pioneers on Tuesday, Nov. 23, he couldn’t find his shot against the Connors State Cowboys on Saturday. He missed all nine of his 3-pointers and shot just 33% from the field in that loss.
But in Tuesday night’s victory against Bethel, Jones rebounded with a 32-point performance on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor to score nearly half of his team’s points in the win without a trip to the free-throw line.
His six 3-pointers were the sixth time in 10 games this season that he’s knocked down five or more long-range shots. He also hauled in eight rebounds on the defensive end.
The Panthers needed every bit of his explosive offensive performance against the Threshers when they entered the halftime break down by three.
Along with Jones’ sharpshooting, a near-triple-double of 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Neosho County point guard Ezrah Vaigafa spurred the Panthers’ offense to outscore Bethel 42-35 in the second half of the win.
Neosho County came out on top without a huge night from its second-leading scorer, Jerry Carraway (14 points per game), who trails only Jones (21.8). Carraway came off the bench and shot 1-of-3 from the floor on Tuesday.
Up Next
The Panthers will cap off a three-game home stint by hosting the North Arkansas Pioneers on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 pm.
Neosho County will be hoping to avenge last month’s 98-87 defeat on the road to the Pioneers by reiterating its season-long focus on winning the rebounding battle, which the Panthers lost 51-43 in the last clash.
Neosho County 80,
Bethel JV 77
NC: 38 42 — 80
Bethel: 42 35 — 77
Scoring
Neosho County: M. Jones 32, E. Vaigafa 12, A. Norris 9, M. Reeves 7, M. Odingo 5, K. Jolly 4, D. Yates 4, J. Carraway 3, J. Parker 2, J. Harriott 2
