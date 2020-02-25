ROBERT MAGOBET
GARNETT – Chanute High School has been the No. 1 wrestling team in Kansas Class 4A all year – and things didn’t change in regionals Friday and Saturday at Anderson County High School.
The Blue Comets claimed their third regional championship in a row after racking up 271 team points last weekend. Frontenac (134) placed second, LaCygne-Prairie View (117) was third, Fort Scott (110.5) finished fourth, and Burlington (104.5) cemented the fifth spot. With the victory for Chanute, head coach Andy Albright has now accumulated eight regional championships in his 17 years at the helm, and the 11th overall for CHS.
Chanute accomplished a bunch of firsts, too, including advancing 12 state qualifiers, producing seven regional champions and two regional runner-ups and moving to 21-1 as a dual record for the first time in at least 17 years. CHS earned unblemished records in 1971 and 1993 with 11-0 records.
Highlights for Chanute’s student-athletes included junior Trent Clements (106 pounds, record: 39-1), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, claimed a regional championship after defeating Independence’s junior Braden Brimm (16-9) in a win by fall in 41 seconds in a first-place match; sophomore Kolton Misener (113, 37-4), the No. 2 wrestler in his weight division, was victorious and attained a regional championship over No. 6 wrestler in Iola’s sophomore TJ Taylor (15-3) after a win by fall in 5:25 in a first-place match; freshman Trey Dillow (120, 29-13), the No. 5 wrestler in his class, was the regional runner-up and advanced to State after the No. 4 wrestler in Osawatomie’s freshman Chance Mitzner (34-1) won by decision 3-2 in a first-place match; junior Colton Seely (126, 29-11) punched his ticket to State after winning in a major decision 9-1 over Labette County’s junior Evan Flatt (22-7) in a third-place match; freshman Ty Leedy (132, 31-7), the No. 2 student-athlete in his division, hoisted a regional championship after ousting the No. 4 wrestler in the class in Fort Scott junior Coby Burchett (25-4) in a 7-2 decision in a first-place match; and senior Tyler Davis (138, 23-10) found himself advancing to State after Burlington junior Cadeon Berkenmeier (30-11) won by a 5-1 decision in a third-place match.
Senior Logan McDonald (145, 35-8), the No. 3 wrestler in his weight, won a regional championship after winning a 4-1 decision versus Iola’s sophomore Trent Jones (25-4) in a first-place match; No. 5 wrestler in his weight class in senior Brady McDonald (152, 35-8) tallied a regional runner-up accolade after the No. 2 wrestler Frontenac senior Will Jameson (35-3) won by a 6-4 decision; senior Parker Winder (160, 39-3), the No. 2 wrestler in his class, solidified a regional championship after defeating No. 3 wrestler in Burlington senior Cael Johnson (38-2) in a 5-4 decision in a first-place match; the No. 1 wrestler in his respected weight division in junior Brayden Dillow (182, 40-1) upended and secured a regional championship over the No. 3 wrestler in Girard senior Durbie McReynolds (33-5) in a 2-1 decision in a first-place match; freshman Bryan Jackett (195, 9-13) is making his way over to State after Labette County sophomore Mitchell House (20-16) won in an 8-3 decision; and sophomore Tuker Davis (220, 22-17) won a regional championship over Iola senior Gary Lower (21-7) in a 9-4 decision in a first-place match.
Final results aside, Albright has been in awe of the development of his wrestlers all year. But that doesn’t mean regionals were anything to sneeze at.
“I think it was a team effort; I think putting nine in the finals is pretty exciting and winning seven of them, so that is exciting,” Albright said. “Winning a regional championship for our school is always good. I thought the boys went out and tried to score points.
“We lost a couple of close ones and Nathan Cunningham broke his ankle in the match and so he didn’t get to finish out the tournament. I think he was going to qualify as well, so that was kind of heartbreaking. But we’re going out and scoring points and having fun and we are relaxed. And we wrestle from whistle starts until whistle ends. And that’s what all coaches want. We have a good attitude and are positive and they’re just good kids and guys keep wrestling hard.”
Growing up in sport
Chanute’s student-athletes have been exhibiting the ability to wrestle hard for quite some time. Since kids’ clubs, CHS wrestlers have gone toe to toe amongst one another. And these type of relationships have materialized into good chemistry during weight training, practice and bus trips to away meets.
Good camaraderie has translated into support during each and every match. And exceptional character means these particular athletes are very easy to coach, said Albright.
Combining upstanding characteristics off the mat with traits that assist in winning matches are the key, too. One of those traits the CHS bunch has developed is the ability to not get too high or low and just focus on the task at hand – wrestling.
Still, a key to the success is also the coach. Coaches from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association voted for Andy Albright and assistant coach Zach Zimmerman as regional Co-Coaches of the Year.
“That’s cool that some of our colleagues voted on that,” Albright said. “Zach Zimmerman split with me and he’s a big part of our team, and he really deserved that. He brings a lot to the table and helps our team get better.”
Seniors to State
Winder, 18, as voted by the KWCA, was picked as the regional Wrestler of the Year. The senior, who is a four-time All-SEK wrestler, a one-time State placer and a four-time State qualifier, said his approach is always to attack, no matter what.
“I just come in every day and work hard, not only in wrestling but in the weight room, too, and just even in the off-season, so I’m glad to be there (State), but it’s still not finished,” Winder said. “I just got to keep my head. I know that I am in the match and that I can compete with anyone, basically just keep attacking and staying the position. I know I can compete with anyone in the state. The big thing is I’ve gotten stronger and a lot more aggressive. I’m not scared to take shots, keep attacking and try to score points.”
Tyler Davis, 17, knows how to score points, too. In the Beloit and SEK Invitationals and at regionals, he placed fourth. He said he attributes his success to attending off-season camps, working on defense and offense. Heading into this year, he hit on a goal from working hard and was able to qualify for State.
“Getting up to the right weight class that I fit in, not giving up a bunch of weight, and having to make it down to the weight, cut a little bit of weight, being one of the bigger guys at 138 pounds, is tremendous in the work ethic there,” Davis said. “I had one goal heading into the season, and that was qualify for State Tournament, and I accomplished that one. Now it’s just go have fun, wrestle and head to the match at State. I think I just go out and be myself. I go out and be myself and wrestle how I can, score some points, have fun, and just do anything I can do to help this team.”
Logan McDonald, 17, consistently does anything he can to help the team win. He is a three-time All-SEK athlete, a four-time State qualifier, and a two-time regional champ. He is pleased to be where he is.
“I’m pretty proud of myself. I’ve been working hard for this, I think we have as a team, too,” he said. “I’ve been working my whole life for this. I’ve been doing it my whole life up to this point. I was just trying to dominate, be aggressive on my attacks, snapping down hard, score as many points as I could. I think I worked a lot on leg attacks and push-pull snap.”
Working on the same drills, his twin brother, Brady, a four-time State qualifier and three-time All-SEK, said he has come a long way in his high school career.
“I’m pretty proud. I think I came a long way since my freshman year, gotten from 120 to 138, gotten bigger and I just think my technique has gotten way better since my freshman year, being on the mat for so long has gotten me better,” he said. “I just go out, have fun and score points. I know Albright always says I’m the best in my bracket. I just have to do my skills and I can win it, beat anybody. I just did strength a lot, and the past couple of weeks, I really had to work on my cardio because in the beginning of the season, I wasn’t getting tired, and in the middle, I was getting tired. And I was losing matches because I was getting tired, so I’ve been building up my cardio back and I’m getting better. I’m not getting tired.”
Chanute will gear up for the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament at 10 am Friday and 9 am Saturday in Salina. Complete coverage will be in the Tribune Saturday and Tuesday, with a special good luck section featured in Thursday’s edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.