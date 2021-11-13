JARED McMASTERS
It was always about more than just athletics for Chanute senior Drayton Cleaver.
When the time came for the Blue Comets boys golfer to begin eyeing colleges, academics were the priority. Then, during his junior year, all the question marks and variables began to line up for the perfect fit.
Fast-forward to Friday, Nov. 12, when Cleaver cemented his spot in that fit by signing a letter of intent to play golf next year for the Ferris State Bulldogs, an NCAA Division II program in Big Rapids, Mich.
“I think it’s so cool to see everything that I’ve worked for pay off like this,” Cleaver said. “I just want to give a huge thanks to everybody who’s here. They’re a huge part of why I’m here, so it’s awesome to have them by my side.”
What drew Cleaver to the Bulldogs was a blend of matching values and interests.
Ferris State is one of less than two dozen schools in the country that offers an accredited degree in professional golf management. Sliding athletics to the side, that perk alone was strong enough to make the Bulldogs a fan favorite in the Cleaver household.
“They’re one of the best golf management programs in the country, and I was probably going to go there for it regardless of everything else,” Cleaver said. “I was just able to perform well over the summer and make acquaintances with coach (Sam) Stark. I was thrilled when they gave me an offer.”
Although playing sports was more of a happy coincidence that served as an added bonus in Cleaver’s decision-making process, Chanute head coach Bill Woodard could tell Cleaver had the potential to play at the next level from the moment he joined the high school team.
Woodard highlighted Cleaver’s strong short game and willingness to learn from his experienced teammates as a freshman as reasons for his early success.
“I’ve always said the best kids are the ones who don’t need any motivation to practice,” Woodard said. “Drayton definitely fits that description.”
For Cleaver, that desire to always be improving manifested into success on the golf course.
He won the first tournament he played in as a freshman for the Blue Comets at Independence.
Even though he didn’t win another tournament that year before COVID-19 derailed his sophomore season, Cleaver spent time honing the mental aspect of his game to return to the greens sharper than ever in his junior year. He studied books from sports psychologist Bob Rotella and improved his driving to maximize his potential in every way possible.
“It set the stage for him to want to be that top guy on our team,” Woodard said. “That inner competition made us a lot better.”
“If you’re not striking the ball the best, then being strong up here,” Cleaver said as he gestured to his head, “can save what could be a bad round.”
From there, Cleaver dominated SEK tournaments and capped his junior year off with a top-three finish at the KSHSAA 4A Boys Golf State Championship.
His strong play for the Blue Comets and his showcase performance for Stark over the summer were impressive enough for the Bulldogs to extend an offer.
Now, as Cleaver’s final season with Chanute nears, the goal in mind is to go out on top and head to Michigan with some state championship hardware in hand.
“I always believed he could play at the next level, even during his freshman year,” Woodard said. “His fundamentals were so solid. He had such great knowledge of how to play on certain courses and manage that. His short game was also really, really good.
“It really just depended on what kind of school he wanted to attend.”
