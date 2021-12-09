MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — With home court advantage in tow, the Humboldt Cubs proceeded to steamroll Uniontown in opening-round action at the Emprise Bank Tournament Tuesday night, 53-28.
The Cubs opened a 15-point first quarter advantage, capped off by Colton Slocum's pull-up jumper for a 23-8 lead. Humboldt extended its lead to 20 early in the second quarter, via consecutive buckets from Trey Sommer and Levi McGowen.
Humboldt (2-0) further padded its cushion in the third quarter, as Drew Wilhite’s lay-in widened the margin to 43-19. Early in the fourth, Humboldt's lead increased to 30, activating the turbo clock.
Humboldt head coach David Taylor touched on his squad's performance.
"I thought we came out pretty strong, and were defending well around the perimeter," he said. "But we got a little lackadaisical, and gave up baseline (drives) way too many times.”
Taylor said his squad was mostly keyed in on the defensive end.
"When we defended and rebounded well, we hit the outlet (pass) and got out and ran," he said. "I thought that was a big plus, and got things going for us."
Taylor indicated that there's a plethora of areas that he would like to see his club improve upon.
“Entry passing and ball-pressure in the half court every trip," he said, naming a few, as he also added help-side defense to the list. "We're okay, but we have a long way to go. And, we're playing a lot of young kids."
Taylor said that overall he's happy with his club's 2-0 start to the marathon campaign, but added that he often reminds his team that it’s hard to play team sports if you have an individual attitude.
"I'm pleased with the effort,” he said. “So we have to make sure we keep doing what we're doing."
Up Next
The Cubs return to the court for a Thursday evening clash with Crest.
Humboldt 53, Uniontown 28
Humboldt: 23 14 12 4 — 53
Uniontown: 8 5 9 6 — 28
Scoring
Humboldt: Trey Sommer 20, Levi McGowen 12, Drew Wilhite 8, Colden Cook 4, Kaiden Barnett 4, Colton Slocum 3, Sam Hull 2
Uniontown: Luke Perry 11, Dawson Dreisbach 4, Byron Fry 4, Brycen Stewart 3, Mathias Johnson 2, Joey Marlow 2, Levi Snider 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.