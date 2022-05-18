EUREKA — Tri-Valley league athletes converged on Eureka Jr./Sr. High School on Thursday for the TVL Track & Field Championships. The Humboldt Cubs and the Red Devils of Erie joined competitors from Bluestem, Caney Valley, Cherryvale, Eureka, Fredonia and Neodesha high schools for competition in 36 total events.
“This was another warm and windy day and our kids competed well. I’m proud of all their efforts,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “We came up a few points short on the girls side, and the boys finished roughly where I thought they could. The teams above us were very strong and had more numbers.”
The Humboldt boys put together multiple second and third place finishes to score 105 points, good for a second place team finish.
Pittsburg State commit Drew Wilhite posted a personal best time of 51.97 to bring home the league title in the 400m dash, while Maddox Johnson accounted for nearly a quarter of the Cubs’ points thanks to a trio of runner-up finishes in the throwing events.
“We also had multiple personal and season-best performances that didn't make the top six places to score points,” Carlson said.
The Humboldt girls managed a total of 55 points, just four shy of the third place finish Carlson had hoped for the squad.
Anna Goforth and Kennisyn Hottenstein were the lone Cubs to crack the top-3, both finishes coming in the javelin toss.
A slew of fourth and fifth place finishes, including strong fourth place finishes in each of the relays, helped the Humboldt girls finish in the top-half of teams on the girls side of the meet.
For the Erie squad, the tale of the tape was multiple Red Devils claiming league titles in their second sport of the year.
After claiming the TVL wrestling title at 115 pounds in February, Erie’s Breanna Ross finished atop the podium in both the 1600m and 3200m races in Eureka. Ross also finished third in the 800m, and anchored the 4x400m relay to reign in a sixth place finish.
Garrett Ruark won a three-way jump-off to place first in the high jump, having helped lead the Erie basketball team to its second-straight league title earlier this year. Ruark, along with a trio of his hardwood buddies, missed out on the title spot in the 4x100m relay by just eight-tenths of a second.
The Erie girls finished middle of the pack with 54 points, tied with the Caney Valley Bullpups for fifth place. The Red Devil boys posted 39 points to finish sixth as a squad.
Up Next
With the postseason in full swing, coaches and athletes now look to prepare for their respective regional tournaments in search of state championship berths.
The Erie Red Devils will travel north Thursday for the 2A Regional 18 meet in Lyndon. Field events kick-off at 3 p.m., preliminary races start at 5 p.m. with final races at 6 p.m.
The Humboldt Cubs will join 15 other 3A teams in Chanute on Friday for the Regional 14 meet hosted by Girard. Field events at the Chanute Community Sports Complex are set to start at noon, preliminary races to follow at 2 p.m. with final races beginning 30 minutes after the 4x800m relay.
RESULTS
Humboldt Girls - 35 entries
Long Jump: 5th - Carsyn Haviland (14’-9”)
Triple Jump: 5th - Morgan Sterling (31’-0”)
Discus: 6th - Kinley Tucker (103’-1”)
Javelin: 2nd - Anna Goforth (98’-6”) 3rd - Kenisyn Hottenstein (94’-10”) 4th - Kirstyn Murrow (94’-0”)
Shot Put: 3rd - Kinley Tucker (30’-5”) 5th - Anna Gofort (29’-4”) 6th - Kenisyn Hottenstein (28’-4”)
4x100m Relay: 4th - Morgan Hunter, Ella Lassman, Morgan Sterling, Karley Wools (56.66)
400m: 6th - Morgan Sterling (1:09.06)
4x400m Relay: 4th - Ella Lassman, Morgan Sterling, Karley Wools, Carsyn Haviland (4:43.60)
800m: 5th - Carsyn Haviland (2:53.20)
4x800m Relay: 4th - Carsyn Haviland, Anna Heisler, McKenna Jones, Kirstyn Murrow (12:03.71)
1600m: 4th - Sophia Barlow (7:50.36)
3200m: 4th - McKenna Jones (14:29.31)
Humboldt Boys - 36 entries
High Jump: 2nd - Drew Wilhite (6’-0) 5th - Colton Johnson (5’-8”)
Triple Jump: 2nd - Levi McGowen (41’-3”)
Discus: 2nd - Maddox Johnson (139’-1”)
Javelin: 2nd - Maddox Johnson (149’-5”)
Shot Put: 2nd - Maddox Johnson (43’-5”)
200m: 2nd - Levi McGowen (24.21)
300m Hurdles: 6th - Mateo Miller (46.58)
400m: 1st - Drew Wilhite (51.97) 6th - Gavin Jaro (57.47)
4x400m Relay: 2nd - Gavin Jaro, Quenton Heisler, Mateo Miller, Brigg Shannon (3:46.61)
800m: 3rd - Drew Wilhite (2:21.98) 4th - Peyton Wallace (2:22.33)
4x800m Relay: 4th - Keith Gomez, Quenton Heisler, Drake Ratcliff, Byron Westbrook (10:23.78)
1600m: 3rd - Peyton Wallace (5:37.66) 4th - Keith Gomez (5:41.99)
3200m: 3rd - Peyton Wallace (12:43.73) 4th - Keith Gomez (12:44.35)
Erie Girls - 34 entries
High Jump: 2nd - Ella Burnett (5’-0”)
Pole Vault: 4th - Hailey McGowen (7’-6”)
Javelin: 6th - Hailey McGowen (91’-5”)
Shot Put: 4th - Callie Stottman (30’-1”)
100m Hurdles: 5th - McKinzie LaRue (19.77)
300m Hurdles: 5th - McKinzie LaRue (55.87)
4x100m Relay: 5th - Octavia Ammann, Mckinzie LaRue, Haley McGowen, Megan Richenburg (57.32)
4x400m Relay: 6th - Ashton Altman, Racie Babcock, Ella Burnett, Breanna Ross (4:50.02)
800m: 3rd - Breanna Ross (2:47.71)
4x800m Relay: 6th - Ashton Altman, Maddy Hodgden, Peyton Neises, Racie Babcock (14:22.57)
1600m: 1st - Breanna Ross (6:23.97) 5th - Ashton Altman (7:50.87)
3200m: 1st - Breanna Ross (13:53.23) 6th - Peyton Neises (18:30.40)
Erie Boys - 32 entries
High Jump: 1st - Garrett Ruark (6’-0”)
Long Jump: 6th - Garrett Ruark (18’-7”)
100m: 3rd - Ethan Bartholomew (12.29) 5th - Quinten Heady (12.30)
100m Hurdles: 4th - Seth Welch (19.13)
4x100m Relay: 2nd - Quinten Heady, Ethan Bartholomew, Seth Welch, Garrett Ruark (46.06)
200m: 4th - Ethan Bartholomew (24.85)
300m Hurdles: 5th - Seth Welch (46.55)
4x400m Relay: 6th - Quinten Heady, Ethan Bartholomew, Seth Welch, Garrett Ruark (3:52.16)
1600m: 6th - Reid Duff (6:00.72)
Team Scores
Girls: Eureka 123, Bluestem 122, Neodesha 59, Humboldt 55, Erie 54, Caney Valley 54, Fredonia 48, Cherryvale 43
Boys: Caney Valley 142, Humboldt 105, Bluestem 100, Cherryvale 76, Fredonia 50, Erie 39, Neodesha 26, Eureka 20
