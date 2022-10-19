The Chanute Blue Comets hosted the Southeast Kansas League Cross Country Championships at the Lakeview Recreation Area here Thursday. The Chanute boys finished first, while the girls finished fourth as a squad.
Macie Moore finished fourth place in the varsity girls race, just shy of another best time.
“It went awesome,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “The girls competed really well. Macie did a good job of holding her position after the first few girls took off. It’s hard to keep up with that.”
After taking off with Fort Scott’s Travis Worthing in the varsity boys race, freshman Easton Colborn and senior Josept Lazzo-Barahon finished second and third to lead the boys squad.
“It was an awesome race to watch. Even though he wasn’t able to hold on to first, Easton still ran another big PR, and I thought he competed amazingly as a freshman. Josept led the charge at the beginning. He looked kinda tired in the middle, but was able to hold onto his position.”
Seniors Gage Jesspeh and Brock Godinez came in just behind in fifth and sixth place.
Also in attendance for a pair of two mile races, was the Royster Middle School squad.
Tierza Summers finished runner-up in the seventh grade girls race, while Marlee Brown took third in the eight grade side of things.
Kelton Ruark notched another win in the seventh grade boys race, while Tucker Applegate and Mason Greve finished just behind the winner in the eighth grade boys race.
“Everyone medaled at the last race of the year—who could ask for more as a coach?” Royster head coach Wendy Jones said. “Kelton is a competitive beast and can block out all kinds of distractions when he is racing
“While Tucker and Mason will be sorely missed as competitors and leaders, I am excited to see what they can add to the high school team next year,” Jones continued. “Marlee will be a competitive addition to the girls team.”
Up Next
The Rockets are finished with their season, but the Blue Comets now look to this weekend, when the squad is set to host the KSHSAA Regional meet.
“Regionals is gonna be tough. Winfield is the clear-cut favorite, so it’ll be a battle for second and third,” Rinehart said. “We’re gonna have to have five kids run their best races of the year to make it happen.”
Results
7th Grade Girls (2 Mile)
2. Tierza Summers (17:32)
7th Grade Boys (2 Mile)
1. Kelton Ruark (13:16)
8. Nathan Guernsey (17:30)*
8th Grade Girls (2 Mile)
3. Marlee Brown (15:38)
8th Grade Boys (2 Mile)
2. Tucker Applegate (12:09)*
3. Mason Greve (12:58)
6. Daniel Stanley (14:20)*
7. Anthony Beard (14:23)*
10. Thomas Cash (14:33)
Girls Junior Varsity (5K)
6. Makayla Becannon (32:24)*
Boys Junior Varsity (5K)
6. Abel Kennedy (23:27)
Girls Varsity (5K)
4. Macie Moore (21:51)
21. Jarynn Hockett (24:17)*
22. Violet Stich (24:25)*
25. Mackenzie Crapson (24:59)
27. Abby Stephenson (25:06)*
Team Scores: Labette County 33, Fort Scott 48, Independence 65, Chanute 78
Boys Varsity (5K)
2. Easton Colborn (17:44)*
3. Josept Lazzo-Barahona (18:27)*
5. Gage Jesseph (18:52)
6. Brock Godinez (18:54)
23. Trenton Banks (21:08)*
29. Tyler Rowden (21:41)*
34. Devin Spencer (22:41)*
Team Scores: Chanute 39, Fort Scott 67, Labette County 79, Coffeyville 90, Independence 93, Pittsburg 125
