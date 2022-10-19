SEK XC 10.13.22 - Easton Colborn

Chanute's Easton Colborn

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
SEK XC 10.13.22 - Macie Moore

Chanute's Macie Moore

The Chanute Blue Comets hosted the Southeast Kansas League Cross Country Championships at the Lakeview Recreation Area here Thursday. The Chanute boys finished first, while the girls finished fourth as a squad.

Macie Moore finished fourth place in the varsity girls race, just shy of another best time.

SEK XC 10.13.22 - Gage Jesseph and Brock Godinez

Chanute's Gage Jesseph, left, and Brock Godinez
SEK XC 10.13.22 - Tucker Applegate

Royster's Tucker Applegate

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments