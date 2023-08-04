The votes are in, and the people have spoken! Members of the media, special alumni and community members voted on the 2022-23 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards over the past week, and the votes have been tallied.
Winners for all seven categories have been finalized; High School Boys Athlete of the Year, High School Girls Athlete of the Year, High School Boys Coach of the Year, High School Girls Coach of the Year, Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year, Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year and Neosho County Coach of the Year.
High School Boys Athlete of the Year
Ty Leedy, Chanute senior
After being snubbed from winning a year ago, Chanute senior Ty Leedy was named High School Boys Athlete of the Year for 2022-23.
“Getting this award shows that people have seen the hard work I've put in, and it makes me feel good knowing that I have put my heart into sports and people see that,” Leedy said.
The fall was filled with Leedy’s name echoing over the loudspeaker under Friday night lights, as the dual-threat athlete was involved in nearly every play on offense and defense.
Leedy racked up 1,249 yards on 114 rushing attempts, and scored 19 total touchdowns. A season-best performance for Leedy came during a first round playoff game with Kansas City-Schlagle, where he took just nine carries for 196 yards and four total touchdowns.
Leedy often lined up in the slot for the Blue Comets, grabbing seven receptions for another 125 yards.
Lining up as the middle linebacker, Leedy amassed a team-high 147 tackles, including six for a loss and forced three fumbles.
Leedy was named First Team All-SEK on offense and defense, SEK Offensive MVP and was a KFBCA First Team All-State selection as an offensive athlete.
A legendary football season was not enough, as he came out on the wrestling mat in dominant fashion. After spending nearly every week as the KWCA All-Class No. 1-ranked wrestler, Leedy won his second straight state championship.
Leedy went 34-2 on the mat, pinning his way through SEK and Regional titles en route to the state finals. In the 157-pound finals, Leedy was dominant throughout, fending-off a relentless takedown attack in the final period.
“To know the feeling of being in the finals of a wrestling championship, you really have to do it,” Leedy said. “However, they way I saw it was just another wrestling match. The only difference was a sense of pride to be able to go out there and compete, and a sense of responsibility to go and win.”
Leedy now sits eighth all-time in wrestling wins at CHS and is also one of just seven wrestlers to place all four years.
For his work in the classroom, Leedy was also named an Honorable Mention to the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic Team.
“My main motivation for the year was to make myself better and I looked to my dad all year to help me get through the year and push me to be the best wrestler and person I could be,” Leedy said.
Leedy now heads to Pittsburg State University, where he will study business and play football for the Gorillas.
Leedy was also nominated in 2021-22, but came in runner-up behind Chanute’s Rawley Chard.
—
Vote Breakdown: Ty Leedy (Chanute) 37.2%; Dagen Dean (Chanute) 34.4%; Sam Hull (Humboldt) 9.3%; Trey Sommer (Humboldt) 8.1%; Kaiden Seamster (Chanute) 7.2%; Trey Peters (St. Paul) 3.8%
High School Girls Athlete of the Year
Breanna Ross, Erie senior
In her second straight year as a nominee, Erie senior Breanna Ross is the 2022-23 Chanute Tribune High School Girls Athlete of the Year.
“This award means a lot. I always thrive to do my best in my sports — almost so much so that I do too much — but I always try to put my best in whatever I do,” Ross said.
Ross kicked off the year with a dominant showing on the hills of multiple cross country courses. Ross finished top-five at every meet, save the challenging Rim Rock track in Lawrence, where she finished 26th out of 292 racers. Ross won a pair of races, a meet in Columbus and the regional championships in Richmond. She also finished runner-up at the Tri-Valley League Championship in Eureka.
After finishing 20th as a junior, Ross ran a time of 21:09.87 at the state championships in Wamego to finish 10th.
Heading inside for the winter, Ross also dominated on the wrestling mat. Leading the ever-growing girls squad, Ross won TVL and regional championships, and finished runner-up at 110-pounds at the state tournament.
“Going to state is very fun,” Ross said. “You get to meet girls and also see your friends that you’ve made along the way that made it to state.”
Ross went undefeated at multiple tournaments en route to a record of 32-2. She eclipsed 100 career wins during the season, becoming the first girl and just the third wrestler at EHS to accomplish the feat. Ross is also just the 12th girl to cross the century mark in KSHSAA-sponsored girls wrestling.
Ross said she had a pair of people motivating her all year long, the main person being her father, Shawn Ross.
“He has always been there for me and had picked me up when I felt my lowest, but he also didn’t baby me,” she said. “He talked to me like an adult and never sugar coated anything. He was always there for me and I love him dearly.”
The other person was her boyfriend, Ty Taylor.
“He has been my rock through everything,” Ross said. “When I lost and won, he helped me with my weight control and even joined me. I love him very much and I would not want anyone else by my side.”
Now graduated from EHS, Ross plans to attend Neosho County CC for two years before transferring to Kansas State University to study either zoology or animal sciences.
Ross was also nominated in 2021-22, but was bested by Chanute’s Grace Thompson.
—
Vote Breakdown: Breanna Ross (Erie) 34.1%; Grace Thompson (Chanute) 27.6%; Kadynce Axelson (Chanute) 18.0%; Shelby Shaughnessy (Humboldt) 13.9%; Macie Moore (Chanute) 5.7%; Alex Pasquarelli (Erie) 0.7%
High School Boys Coach of the Year
Clete Frazell, Chanute football
After a stellar season in 2021, Chanute football head coach Clete Frazell came back in 2022 with an even better storyline en route to his second straight selection as the High School Boys Coach of the Year.
“I appreciate this award so much,” Frazell said. “The award highlights the hard work and dedication of our program as a whole.”
In his fourth year at the helm of the CHS football program, Frazell led the Blue Comets to their first undefeated regular season since 1935. Add on a dominant playoff win against Kansas City-Schlagle, and Chanute won nine straight this year.
“Going 9-0 to start the season and to have a great group of senior leaders to share it with (was the best memory of the season),” he said.
Calling plays on offense, Frazell’s team posted 3,796 yards of total offense. Chanute scored 56 total touchdowns and outscored opponents 416 to 164.
While the flashy plays made by the athletes on the field were the main focus, Frazell’s setups were near legendary throughout the year. Multiple times Frazell called the right sequence of plays, allowing a double pass or jet sweep from quarterback to wide receiver to the end zone for easy touchdowns — most notably in the final game against Kansas City-Piper.
Under Frazell’s coaching, the Blue Comets netted a total of 14 All-SEK selections, two KFBCA All-State selections and a Shrine Bowl selection.
Frazell was quick to highlight the hard work of his coaching staff, as he said the season would not have been possible without the support staff.
“We are blessed to have great assistant coaches and players who give their all physically and mentally to being better everyday,” Frazell said.
Social media was abuzz throughout the fall season with support for the success on the gridiron, something Frazell also attributed to the squad’s success.
“We also have a very supportive community which helps us in many ways,” he said. “Thanks to the coaches, players, and community for making this program special.”
The Chanute football team finished the year with a record of 9-1 after a double overtime, 48-47 loss to Kansas City-Piper in the regional round of the state playoffs. This mark was a notch better than Chanute’s 8-2 record in 2021.
—
Vote Breakdown: Clete Frazell (Chanute football) 48.7%; Ryan Ortiz (Chanute baseball) 33.5%; Mike Miller (Humboldt baseball) 14.9%; Devon Crabtree (Chanute basketball) 2.9%
High School Girls Coach of the Year
Nick Nothern, Chanute wrestling
Thanks to a dominant season that included winning a program-first state championship, Chanute girls wrestling head coach Nick Nothern was selected as the High School Girls Coach of the Year by a landslide vote.
Nothern received nearly two-thirds of the vote, though to no surprise as he was the only coach to boast a state championship.
“I’m excited and thankful to receive so many votes and to win this award,” Nothern said. “It makes me really appreciative to be a part of the Chanute community. Not being from here and moving here in 2017, it has been awesome. The wrestling community in general is really tight, and they immediately embraced me.”
After arriving in Chanute to coach wrestling at NCCC, Nothern was surprised to immediately be contacted by then-CHS boys head coach Andy Albright. Nothern said Albright and the rest of the wrestling community in Chanute made him feel right at home.
“He didn’t even know me,” Nothern said. “Chanute is so supportive of the people in our schools and community who are working to help the youth. I’m really lucky to be part of such a great community.”
After a more than successful regular season that saw multiple wrestlers break into the state rankings, Nothern’s squad made a clean sweep in the postseason. The team posted dominant SEK and regional championships, and Nothern was subsequently named SEK League Coach of the Year and KCA Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Though the accolades are great, Nothern said the awards were nothing next to the intangible benefits of his role.
“The most rewarding part of coaching is seeing athletes do more than they thought they could, seeing them have the realization that they are capable,” he said. “Especially some of the girls who were new to the sport, seeing them buy in was great. When you start to see those girls start to have successes and gain confidence, that starts to snowball and everybody’s individual success becomes team success. I think that’s what led to us having such a great postseason.”
Nothern coached a total of nine All-SEK athletes, including six first-team selections, two second-team selections and an honorable mention. Nothern coached five state qualifiers, four of which found their way to the podium.
Nothern was also nominated in 2021-22, but came in second place behind Chanute softball’s Beth Jackett.
—
Vote Breakdown: Nick Nothern (Chanute wrestling) 62.1%; Brad Piley (Humboldt softball) 15.5%; Mike De La Torre (Chanute tennis) 14.5%; Terry Meadows (Humboldt volleyball) 7.9%
Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year
Dax Sharp, baseball
Neosho County sophomore LHP Dax Sharp took over a third of the votes and was named the Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year.
“I had no idea I was even nominated, and I’m honored to even be mentioned,” Sharp said. “But none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for the leadership of coach Murry and coach (Mike) Gilner.
Head coach Steve Murry had nothing but good things to say about the Pryor, Okla., native.
“Dax was a fantastic kid that learned a lot his freshman year and absolutely made it all work for himself his sophomore year. He was outstanding on the field the entire season,” Murry said. “He’s also an awesome kid off the field, as his teammates loved him.”
Sharp made major strides between his first and second year as a Panther. In 14 starts during his sophomore campaign, Sharp amassed a record of 9-2, an ERA of 4.30 and a WHIP of 1.29. Sharp held opposing batters to an average of just .240 and recorded a total of 67 strikeouts.
“The summer before my sophomore year I had a couple of lessons with Bob Shirley who is a former MLB pitcher and he showed me his … three finger fastball. I was able to control that pitch effectively this past season and it opened up the door for my other pitches,” Sharp said. “Location, location, location is just not the rule for real estate, but it is also the most important aspect of pitching and I was able to locate my pitches a little bit better this season.
“And obviously having coach Gilner in my ear constantly was a big factor too,” Sharp added.
Sharp went the distance in six complete games, including a pair of shutouts against Ottawa and Metro CC. A season-best performance came in a complete game win against Cloud CC where Sharp allowed just a single run on four hits, striking out 11 in the process.
“Anytime you have great outings, you feel like your command is better and your pitches are just on point,” Sharp said of the trio of standout starts. “The fastball has a little more movement, the slider is more crisp and the changeup becomes more effective.”
Sharp plans to continue his collegiate career a little closer to home in Edmond, Okla., at the NCAA Div-II University of Central Oklahoma, where he plans to study finance.
—
Vote Breakdown: Dax Sharp (baseball) 37.3%; Jack Kay (soccer) 26.1%; Alexander Norris (basketball) 21.6%; Roberto Camacho (wrestling) 15.0%
Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year
Naomi Salil, cross country & track and field
After a season for the record books, quite literally, Neosho County sophomore distance runner Naomi Salil will add another accolade as the Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year.
“I’m humbled for winning this award and feeling appreciated for the hard work I put in,” Salil said. “I’m thankful for everybody who voted for me and for those that nominated me. This means a lot.”
Hailing from Eldoret, Kenya, Salil made her mark on the campus of NCCC with an iron brand. She set school records in the half marathon (1:31:34) and best team 5,000-meter time (21:39) during the cross country season, the 1,600-meter (5:47.69) and 3,000-meter races (11:52.21) during the indoor track and field season, and the 10,000-meter (41:37.73), 3,000-meter steeplechase (12:15.88) and 4x800-meter relay (10:09.67) during the outdoor track and field season.
“It feels good being a record holder of multiple races, and it makes me proud of myself for coming out of JUCO with something to remember forever,” Salil said.
Salil won the KJCCC East Conference Cross Country Championship and earned All-American honors for her performances in the half marathon and 4x800-meter relay.
Salil said her head coach, Trey Bruton, was her motivation throughout the season.
“He always wanted us to do better every meet and trained us well. You could see how happy he was whenever we ran well,” Salil said.
Bruton had nothing but positive things to say about his star pupil.
“She is a great competitor and such a kind and thoughtful human being. She had a great year and it was a pleasure getting to be a part of and see her have so much success and break so many school records,” he said. “She is a special young lady and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Salil will look to make it a two-peat next year, as she will remain at NCCC for a final season with the half marathon and various indoor track events. Salil’s academic focus shifted to nursing, as she was accepted to the Mary Grimes School of Nursing for the fall semester.
—
Vote Breakdown: Naomi Salil (cross country & track and field) 32.7%; Logan Cates (softball) 28.2%; Chantoryia Rivers (basketball) 20.1%; Sydney Dudolski (volleyball) 19.0%
Neosho County Coach of the Year
Chelsea Jackson, cheer & dance
In the tightest vote of this year’s awards, SHO Spirit head coach Chelsea Jackson won Neosho County Coach of the Year.
“Wow, I feel so completely honored,” Jackson said. “I coach a sport that, for many years, was not recognized for what it was. How grateful I am to even be nominated… very unexpected, but I am incredibly heart warmed.”
Jackson heads both the cheerleading squad and the dance team.
The squad’s biggest achievement of the year was during their appearance on the national stage. Jackson led the Panthers to a runner-up finish at the Region VI Championships, leading to a national bid.
In the squad’s second straight appearance at the NCA Collegiate Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla., Jackson and her squad joined over 400 teams in competition and earned a third place finish in the JUCO Small Co-Ed Intermediate division. NCCC was one of just three KJCCC squads to place at the event.
Jackson could be seen with her squads during halftime and court side during numerous volleyball and basketball games. The dance squad alone performed 10-20 different routines, along with countless more sideline cheers and timeout dances.
The group also spends plenty of time in the community, serving food on Veterans Day and during the Kiwanis Pancake Feed, hosting tumbling and cheer clinics in Chanute and Yates Center and working at numerous NCCC events.
“It’s important for our team to serve the community, and give back in as many ways possible,” Jackson said.
Jackson was also thankful for the support of her husband, Kurt, her children, Koby, 4, and Kendi, 11 months, and numerous NCCC staff.
“I am so appreciative for all the belief, encouragement, and mentorship I have received,” she said. “Thank you for all the love you have given this program!”
This was Jackson’s first coach of the year nomination after 10 years of coaching.
—
Vote Breakdown: Chelsea Jackson (cheer & dance) 37.2%; Lisiane Matsdorff (volleyball) 36.6%; Eliott Chadderton (mens soccer) 26.2%
