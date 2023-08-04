2022-23 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards

The votes are in, and the people have spoken! Members of the media, special alumni and community members voted on the 2022-23 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards over the past week, and the votes have been tallied.

Winners for all seven categories have been finalized; High School Boys Athlete of the Year, High School Girls Athlete of the Year, High School Boys Coach of the Year, High School Girls Coach of the Year, Neosho County Male Athlete of the Year, Neosho County Female Athlete of the Year and Neosho County Coach of the Year.

Chanute FB @ Coffeyville - Oct 14, 2022 - Ty Leedy

Chanute running back Ty Leedy (6) cuts upfield during a road matchup with Coffeyville on Oct. 14, 2022.
Leedy grabs second state championship

Chanute High School senior Ty Leedy wrestles during the finals of the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Wrestling State Championships in Salina on Saturday. Leedy claimed his second state title.                   
TVL XC 10.13.22 - Breanna Ross

Erie senior Breanna Ross runs during the Tri-Valley League Cross Country Championships in Eureka on Oct. 13, 2022.
Erie Wrestling @ Salina (State) - Feb 23, 2023 - Breanna Ross

Erie senior Breanna Ross rides on top during the 110-pound finals at the KSHSAA Class 4-1A Girls Wrestling State Championships in Salina on Feb. 23, 2023.
Chanute FB vs Labette Co - Oct 21, 2022 - Clete Frazell

Chanute head coach Clete Frazell calls a play from the sideline of a football game against Labette County on Oct. 21, 2022.
Chanute GWR @ Independence (SEK) - Feb 7, 2023 - Nick Nothern

Chanute head coach Nick Nothern coaches matside during the Southeast Kansas League Girls Wrestling Championships on Feb. 7, 2023.
NCCC BASE vs Ottawa - Feb 13, 2023 - Dax Sharp

Neosho County LHP Dax Sharps prepares to deliver a pitch during a complete game shutout against Ottawa on Feb. 13, 2023.
NCCC TF @ Coffeyville (KJCCC) - May 6, 2023 - Naomi Salil

Neosho County sophomore Naomi Salil runs during the KJCCC Region VI Track and Field Championships on May 6, 2023.
SHO Spirit vs. Fort Scott - Feb 15, 2023 - Chelsea Jackson

Neosho County SHO Spirit head coach Chelsea Jackson smiles on the sidelines of a basketball game against Fort Scott CC on Feb. 15, 2023.

