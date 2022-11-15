POTEAU, Okla. — The Neosho County Panthers joined teams from across the midwest for the 2022 Viking Open hosted by Carl Albert State College. Three Panthers went 2-2 on the day at the tough open tournament.

“These first semester open tournaments are all about seeking out high level competition and gaining match experience,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “We had some areas we needed to focus on as a team this past week, which we did and the team responded well and it showed in our performance on Saturday.”

