POTEAU, Okla. — The Neosho County Panthers joined teams from across the midwest for the 2022 Viking Open hosted by Carl Albert State College. Three Panthers went 2-2 on the day at the tough open tournament.
“These first semester open tournaments are all about seeking out high level competition and gaining match experience,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “We had some areas we needed to focus on as a team this past week, which we did and the team responded well and it showed in our performance on Saturday.”
Sophomore Ryland Wright went 2-2 on the day in the 141 pound bracket. Wright posted a 15-11 decision over Christopher Cayard of NEO, before suffering a first period fall. Wright earned a fall of his own over Paul Pollard of Drury, but suffered his second loss of the day via fall in the next match.
At 197 pounds, freshman Buddy Claiborn notched a 2-2 day. Claiborn suffered a first round loss via fall, before bouncing back to defeat Geoff Freeman of NEO. The Fredonia native recorded a fall over Gustavo Renteria of Friends before taking a 10-3 loss to end his day.
Freshman Jasper Dewey looked to have the best chance at a medal as he kicked off the day with a pair of wins in the 285 pound bracket. Dewey took a 1-0 decision off Jeremiah Cortez of Schreiner before pinning Gavin Throne of Carl Albert State to advance to the quarterfinals. Dewey suffered back-to-back first period falls to end the day 2-2.
At 157 pounds, freshman Josh Gonzales had a 1-2 record at the meet, taking a 7-0 win off Trenton Lusk in the first round.
Up Next
The Panthers have a couple weeks free of competition before resuming action on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Drury Open in Springfield, Mo.
“As a team we are a little banged up right now, and some of our starters did not compete on Saturday,” Hansen said. “It will be good for the team to recover over the Thanksgiving break and come back strong in December.”
Results
133 lbs: Jesse Hall (0-2)
141 lbs: Ryland Wright (2-2)
149 lbs: Jace Tapia (0-2)
157 lbs: David Vineuza (0-2) Josh Gonzales (1-2)
174 lbs: Trent Jones (0-2)
197 lbs: Buddy Claibourn (2-2)
285 lbs: Jasper Dewey (2-2)
