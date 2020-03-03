ROBERT MAGOBET
The Chanute High School Blue Comets basketball team rolls into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Class 4A East Sub-State No. 4 playoffs on a high note.
CHS solidified a win over SEK rival Fort Scott 50-42 on senior night last Friday. And now the No. 13 seeded 7-13 team will take on the No. 4 seeded 16-4 Ottawa Cyclones at 7 pm tonight at Ottawa High School.
The Cyclones, a team with 11 straight winning seasons, including a 25-0 campaign in 2012-13, come in today having won nine of their last 10 games.
Seventh-year head coach Cliff McCullough said he and his team are excited to get things going.
“Postseason basketball is always exciting,” McCullough said. “Ottawa here, we’ve had a pretty rich tradition in basketball. Anytime we get done with the regular season, it’s just a different sense from the students at school to the team. It’s just an exciting time for everybody. There’s not a better time of the year than postseason basketball.”
Ottawa has been having a good time all year in pushing the ball up the court on a high-tempo in different parts of the game. But the personnel they face, of course, will dictate the type of offense Ottawa will be running.
Leading the way for Ottawa will be 6’5’’ senior Kobe Johnson, who is an All-Frontier league player for the past two years. Johnson is a versatile player who can score around the basket.
Johnson and his teammates have been facing stiff competition all year, including the No. 1 4A team in the state in Kansas City Piper (20-1), a 16-4 Washburn Rural team they beat, and a 17-3 Raytown South team.
Still, the Blue Comets are up for the challenge despite losing All-SEK guard Corbett Kimberlin to graduation last year. Chanute doles out junior guard Garrett Almond (6’1”), senior guard Tye Coombs (5’11”), senior forward Ty Bowman (6’5”), sophomore guard Kam Koester (6’2”) and senior guard Briley Peavy (5’9”). This team can get hot at the right time all the while slashing to the basket or taking the midrange shot, and has the ability to play solid defense.
“I just want us to play hard, match intensity with the other teams, not have any letdowns, play four quarters,” CHS head coach Devon Crabtree previously said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.