ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE – A last tune-up meet at Indy’s tough course at Independence Community College before the SEK and regional meets combined with the warm temperatures made for a challenging night for Chanute High School’s cross country team on Thursday.
Senior Jerica Hockett continued her run of success, placing third with a 23:28 time in the 5K in the varsity girls division comprising 25 total runners. Hockett has gone four of four when it comes to earning medals.
“The course was all new to me. I have never ran it before and it was a bit challenging,” Hockett said. “It was very warm. Some parts of the course had bad footing and it was even a bit hilly, but we all pushed hard. It was very encouraging to place third, considering I was running against teams in my league and regional. I have worked really hard all year and to see my hard work pay off is awesome. I’m really hoping to be in a good mix next week at league and hopefully finish as All-SEK.”
CHS head cross country coach Brett Rinehart said Hockett pushed through.
“She has been battling some back issues the last week, but you wouldn’t have known it by watching her run,” Rinehart said. “She just gets stronger every week and I’m so happy that her hard work is paying off with success on race days.”
Sophomore Mackenzie Crapson picked up her first varsity medal of the year with a 15th-place finish and a 26-minute time.
“She has been getting a little stronger every week, so hopefully that trend can continue into these final few weeks,” Rinehart said.
After missing last week’s race due to a debate tournament, sophomore Brock Godinez led the way for Chanute’s varsity boys, running a personal best time of 19:32 and bringing home Chanute’s only varsity medal on the boys side.
“He was battling some pretty significant foot pain,” Rinehart noted. “We are definitely hoping it is nothing serious.”
On the varsity girls side, junior Madison Hughes was 17th with a 27:47 time, while senior Riley Goracke registered 18th with a 28:23.
Other placers on the varsity boys side were sophomore Gage Jesseph with a 21st-place finish at 20 minutes, senior Trenton Wilson at 36th place with a 21:54, senior William Guan with a 37th-place finish at 22:30, and senior Christian Paxtor with 43rd place and a 24:51 time.
The Blue Comets varsity boys culminated the day in fifth place with 151 points. Iola (28 points), Pittsburg (71), Columbus (108) and Frontenac (112) rounded out the top four.
On the junior varsity girls side, freshman Natasha Ornelas won a medal thanks to her 11th-place finish and a 35:18 time in the 5K versus 14 other runners.
For the junior varsity boys, freshman Trenton Banks won a medal by placing seventh with a 23:13, while freshman Jacob Caldwell cemented ninth with a 25:43 in a 5K versus 15 total student-athletes.
The Blue Comets will host the SEK League meet next Thursday at the Lakeview Recreation Area. Middle school races start at 3 pm, followed by high school at 4 pm.
“We are battling through quite a few injuries right now, but hopefully we can get a little healthier and have some kids step up the next two weeks,” Rinehart said.
