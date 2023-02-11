Erie MBB vs Sedan 2.10.23 - Daniel Choi

Daniel Choi (34) of Erie heads toward the basket during a matchup with Sedan on Friday.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

ERIE — It was an uneven night on the hardwood for the Erie Red Devils as they were upended by the Sedan Blue Devils on homecoming night, 52-42.

Sedan entered the matchup 17-1, ranked ninth by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

