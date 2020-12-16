Socially distanced in packs of two, masked parents in Chanute High School attire cheered on the players Tuesday at CHS. It was the first night Chanute High parents were given the green light to watch the games in person after KSHSAA last week reversed its decision to bar fans.
Chanute fans were treated to two big wins over Fort Scott, 58-45 for the Lady Blue Comets and 68-53 for the Blue Comets.
In the first game, senior guard Kori Babcock was once again the leading scorer, registering a double-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and six assists. Senior forward Mattilyn Cranor racked up nine points and five rebounds, while freshman guard Peyton Shields, junior forward Jacelyn Catron, freshman Jacie Costin and freshman forward Kierny Follmer each had six points.
Fresh off a loss to No. 3-ranked Garden Plain on Saturday, CHS head girls basketball coach Dustin Fox noted some factors in his team's third win in four tries.
"I thought we did a good job of tracking the basket and put ourselves in position to get a lot of great shots. We didn't make a lot of them there in the first half and for sure in the third quarter, but we were getting the shots that we wanted," Fox said. "I thought we were at the rim all night long. And went on some nice runs once we started finishing those."
Early on, Chanute struggled at the rim, which led to some rebounding advantages for Fort Scott. The Lady Tigers caught Chanute off-guard on the defensive end, and that sparked an early lead for Fort Scott. A wide-open drive by Catron before being hacked and sinking two free throws changed momentum for the better for Chanute.
That started a 10-2 run. All of a sudden, the score was 21-12 Chanute. Babcock would continue to play her game, whether it was breaking to score or to pass, making the right read based on the defense presented, or running the offense that led to the bigs' ability to finish at the rim. The future NCCC basketball player would go on to splash a straightaway three in the waning seconds of the first half, which put the score at 28-19 Chanute at the break.
Fort Scott's sophomore point guard Jescie Comstock would get the game as close as seven points after knocking down a three with 4:54 left in the third. Chanute, however, was in habitual winning mode, including winning the rebounding advantage thanks to 29 rebounds. Rebounds in general limit opportunities, and in this case, Chanute was able to get out and run, tiring out the Fort Scott defense.
Solid execution on the offensive end was led by Babcock. But Shields had a hand, as the newbie played as if she had been with the program for years, scoring, making the right play, and having active hands on defense.
The bench also played well offensively and defensively for Chanute. Follmer said she loves her role.
"It feels really good," Follmer said. "I love playing with my team. We play really hard together. And it was a blast. ... Communicating is a big key, and (I) was looking for teammates down low."
Fort Scott's All-SEK senior point guard Ella Beth scored 14 and had one 3.
Injury: Sophomore forward Brinly Bancroft ran into another player, causing swelling to her cheek. Bancroft passed all of the concussion protocols, but Fox played it safe, and will continue to do so until the right time to bring her back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.