KANSAS CITY — Chanute sophomore Jett Cosby posted a career-first 700 series to lead the Blue Comet boys to a victory over Ottawa in a meet hosted by Kansas City-Sumner Academy at KC Bowl.
Cosby’s tournament-high series — by over 120 pins — helped Chanute get past Ottawa by 61 pins. That 714 marked the sophomore’s highest three-game series in his career.
“It is so important to have a couple of big games in this format to be able to use their scores,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “Our top-four must beat their top-four. We tend to use a score from everyone and other teams, maybe just four of their six bowlers’ scores.”
A much-stronger Ottawa team left the Chanute girls in second place. Senior Zoey Turner led the squad with a 409 series.
“Honestly I am most proud of the girls and their improvement,” McCoy said. “All of these girls just keep working. No real big scores, but they’re just staying steady.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets round out the regular season on Friday, heading back to Kansas City for a meet hosted by Kansas City-Washington.
Results
Varsity Boys
1st: Jett Cosby - 714 (231, 257, 226)
9th: Trenton Allen - 474 (158, 169, 147)
10th: Jacob Pierce - 468 (157, 141, 170)
13th: Tucker McKinsey - 443 (131, 136, 176)
14th: Noah Frey - 440 (119, 206, 115)
16th: Malachi Wood - 400 (123, 166, 111)
Team Scores: Chanute 2194, Ottawa 2103 (4), KC-Sumner 2096, KC-Harmon 1546 (5)
Varsity Girls
3rd: Zoey Turner - 409 (143, 150, 116)
7th: Taya McKinsey - 361 (116, 137, 108)
8th: Emily Cunningham - 345 (99, 114, 132)
14th: Katelynn Kennedy - 286 (91, 107, 88)
17th - Elizabeth Thompson - 172 (45, 62, 65)
Team Scores: Ottawa 1655, Chanute 1401, KC-Sumner 1204 (5), KC-Harmon 206 (1)
Junior Varsity Boys
6th: Skyler Newman - 391 (113, 122, 156)
10th: Dylan Aday - 333 (98, 116, 119)
11th: Harrison Vaughn - 312 (119, 81, 112)
15th: Noah Gawlas - 205 (62, 80, 63)
Team Scores: Ottawa 1743 (5), KC-Sumner 1438 (4), Chanute 1241 (4), KC-Harmon 749 (3)
