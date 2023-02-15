Chanute Bowling HOME 1.9.23 - Jett Cosby

Chanute sophomore Jett Cosby bowls during Chanute’s home meet against Ottawa on Jan. 9 at C&H Lanes.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

KANSAS CITY — Chanute sophomore Jett Cosby posted a career-first 700 series to lead the Blue Comet boys to a victory over Ottawa in a meet hosted by Kansas City-Sumner Academy at KC Bowl.

Cosby’s tournament-high series — by over 120 pins — helped Chanute get past Ottawa by 61 pins. That 714 marked the sophomore’s highest three-game series in his career.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments