Recent Chanute High School graduate Shan Williams Jr. will continue his basketball career in Kansas after signing a letter of intent to play at Tabor College, an NAIA school in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Williams was originally recruited by Matt Warren out of Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida, but when Warren was hired to head the program at Tabor, Williams decided to follow suit.
“None of the other coaches talked to me the way he did, he said we would all be a big family,” Williams said of Warren. “It’s tough trying to get used to a new coach, but he seemed like a really good guy, a good coach, and he had a really good plan of how the season would go.”
Although he received offers from other schools in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida, Williams chose to become a Bluejay for a myriad of reasons.
Even though some of his offers were for NCAA schools, Williams chose Tabor for both athletic and educational reasons.
“It was closer to home, and it’s a pretty nice college, especially for my major,” Williams said.
Williams plans to study biology on a path to become a physical therapist.
In his senior campaign as a Blue Comet, Williams started 20 of 22 games at point guard for Chanute, averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Williams posted double-digits in the scoring column in eight games this year, going for a season-high 13 points in January’s regular season matchup with Paola.
“Tabor is getting a great kid and basketball player,” Chanute boys basketball head coach Devon Crabtree said. “I am very excited for Shan, and I wish him the best of luck. It will be a lot of fun to see him develop.”
Moving away from the point guard role going forward, Williams hopes to find more scoring opportunities than he had in high school.
Originally from Parsons, Williams moved to Chanute before high school to play basketball with his cousins. Because of his family ties to the town, being a Blue Comet has meant a great deal to Williams.
“I enjoyed it a lot, playing with all my friends and my cousins,” Williams said after his final basketball game in March. “It really meant a lot to me, and I’m glad I was a Comet.”
