21 Shan Williams Sign.jpg

Recent Chanute High School graduate Shan Williams Jr. signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Tabor College in his home on Monday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Recent Chanute High School graduate Shan Williams Jr. will continue his basketball career in Kansas after signing a letter of intent to play at Tabor College, an NAIA school in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Williams was originally recruited by Matt Warren out of Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida, but when Warren was hired to head the program at Tabor, Williams decided to follow suit.

21 Shan Williams Action.jpg

Recent Chanute High School graduate Shan Williams Jr. puts up a shot with a defender in tow during a game against Independence on Feb. 18, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments