Since football summer training camp ended a few weeks ago, Chanute Blue Comets coach Clete Frazell has assessed the overall scope of the program.
The third-year head coach is in the process of organizing the team needs, including finalizing the practice schedule and laying scripts for practice, among other managerial coaching tasks. Right now, the team is participating in agility drills, sprints and weightlifting to get ready for the high demands of the season.
After several weeks of competing in football drills and conditioning, Chanute ended summer practice at the Sterling College football camp, which was hosted at the Humboldt Sports Complex a few weeks ago. The offense and defense looked to be ready for the season despite having to work out a few mishaps – normal situations that happen at this time of year.
“It’s looked good. That last week of July when we could compete in football-related activities, we looked really good,” Frazell said. “We looked really good at Humboldt. (We) continue to just lift and try to get stronger over the summer, trying to get in shape. It’s been looking good.”
Standing out in the heat was the offensive line, led by Augustus Thuston, Kolten Lacrone, Tuker Davis, Bryan Jackett, Dillon Treloggen and Nathan Cunningham. All these pass rushers really excelled in the Humboldt football camp a few weeks ago, as well as all summer.
Frazell said he has high hopes for his line, along with all of the skill players and defensive stoppers.
COVID-19
To prepare the team for a healthier season, the coaching staff is doing their due diligence in sanitizing all the equipment for the second straight year to combat COVID-19.
Frazell said that when it comes to executing all the precautions, last year’s experience should help his program avoid the virus even better this year. Last year, Chanute missed two games due to quarantines.
“Just going through a year of it, how to sanitize it effectively and what works and what doesn’t, and keeping players spaced out as good as we can and things like that,” he said. “Last year kind of gave us a blueprint as we went on during the season. We’ll start out right at that point this year and not have as much guesswork.”
Schedule
With all of the equipment sanitized, players will continue to work out and lift weights through the week. Teachers start school on Monday, so student-athletes will be scheduled to practice at 3:30 pm and continue to train towards cardiovascular shape to be able to endure the two-hour football practices.
“That’s what’s coming up between now and then is just conditioning with the kids, and it takes about 45 minutes to an hour and we send them home and kind of give them a light week preparing for the season to start,” Frazell said.
The first official day of practice is Aug. 16.
