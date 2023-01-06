Erie Wrestling v Cherryvale, Humboldt 1.6.23 - Landon Kmiec

Erie junior Landon Kmiec looks to run a snake on Cherryvale freshman Caleb Slane during the 138-pound match on Friday. Kmiec won by technical fall (16-1) but Cherryvale edged out the dual win, 37-35.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Erie’s Ross notches 100th career victory

Purchase and view more photos by clicking here.

Erie Wrestling v Cherryvale, Humboldt 1.6.23 - Breanna Ross

Erie senior Breanna Ross rides legs en route to her 100th career victory over Cherryvale's Alayna Collins at 115 pounds on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments