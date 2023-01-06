Erie’s Ross notches 100th career victory
ERIE — The Cherryvale Chargers rode a wave of pins to a 37-35 victory over the Erie Red Devils in Tri Valley League wrestling action here Friday. The night of wrestling featured exhibition matches against Humboldt before a dual under the mat lamp.
Although his team took a loss on senior night, Erie head coach Will Weber was not devastated by the result.
“Cherryvale is a very tough team in our league, I believe it will be between us and them for the league title this year,” he said. “We both came in ready to wrestle, and we just fell short in a couple matches. I can shift blame around, but today was their good day, and it wasn’t ours.
Girls
The night kicked off with a bout of exhibition matches, followed by a pair of girls varsity matches.
After claiming a win over Humboldt’s Morgan Sterling ahead of the dual, third-ranked Erie senior Breanna Ross notched her 100th career victory with a fall over Cherryvale’s Alayna Collins at 110 pounds.
“Coming out on senior night, under the spotlight in her last home match, it was awesome,” Weber said. “You could see the look on her face how surprised she was. It was a surreal moment for me, and a very surreal moment for her.”
At 140 pounds, Cherryvale freshman Nattalyn Searles notched a second-period pin against Addicyn Martin to even the score against Erie.
Boys
The main event of the night — the varsity boys dual — was a nail-biter throughout. Neither team led the night by more than a match before the Chargers edged out the win.
Cherryvale freshman Trenton Grimm notched a buzzer-beater first-period pin over Mark Tenebro at 106 pounds, before Erie sophomore Aiden Wilson replied with a similar win over Aiden Ecret at 113 pounds.
The 120-pound matchup saw Cherryvale senior Robin Wilson post another first-period fall over Kyler Yackle to move the dual score to 18-12 in favor of the Chargers.
“He’s kinda come on in the past couple tournaments,” Lickteig said of Wilson. “He’s strong as an ox and can climb a rope upside down, but I told him he can’t out-strength everybody. He put himself in a good position and something good happened.”
Erie’s Seth Welch ran to a sub-60 second fall over Chris Campbell at 126 pounds to even the score once again, but Cherryvale freshman Reyce Booe gave his team the lead again with a fall over Dylan Kirkpatrick
“He’s been working hard in the room. He told me before he went out there, ‘I’m gonna go pin him.’ They get what they need to do when it comes to the bonus points,” Lickteig said.
The fifth-ranked wrestler at 138 pounds, Erie junior Landon Kmiec, nearly tied the dual multiple times with a fall, but was unable to hold down Cherryvale freshman Caleb Slane. Kmiec ended the match with a technical fall in the second period via a 16-1 score.
“We all want that fall, but he wrestled really well. If we were a little smarter, we could’ve gotten the fall there, but he wrestled great,” Weber said.
Senior Ruben Mata gave Erie their first lead in the fastest match of the day thanks to a 23-second pin over Joshua Coats at 144 pounds.
The teams traded opens at 150 and 157 pounds before double forfeits at 165 and 175 pounds.
Erie senior Cayce Welch bumped up to 190 pounds to tally a fall over Mason Bruggman.
“He was a true captain. I asked him to move up a weight because I thought he had the better chance against their 190. I gave him the opportunity to shine during senior night, and that’s what he did,” Weber said.
Cayce Welch’s fall meant Cherryvale would need a pin at 215 to win the dual because of Erie surrendering an open at heavyweight.
The Chargers got just what they needed thanks to freshman Cooper Smith.
After a back-and-forth affair with Erie senior Brandon Volz, Smith caught the Red Devil on his back in the third period to win the dual for his team.
“I told the kids that every single point matters. Go out, score, and get the pin,” Cherryvale head coach Casey Lickteig said. “So it was nice to get the win.”
An unsportsmanlike conduct call against Volz gave Cherryvale a six point lead, before an Erie open at 285 pounds finalized the score at 37-31 in favor of the visiting team.
Up Next
Both squads had a short night before taking on the 31st Burlington Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
Aside from the obvious work needed on technical aspects of their game, both squads found what they needed to work on after the dual.
“Conditioning, conditioning everyday, all day,” Lickteig said. “Christmas break is great, but sometimes as a wrestling coach it’s terrible. We gotta work on conditioning and make sure we’re ready for every weekend, because they’re gonna start rolling fast.”
Weber knows his squad has plenty to work on, but was proud of his team on senior night nonetheless.
“They did great on senior night and had fun, that’s all it needs to be,” he said.
Varsity Results
Girls
110 - Breanna Ross (E) fall Alayna Collins (C) 3:40
140 - Nattalyn Searles (C) fall Addicyn Martin (E) 3:05
Boys
106 - Trenton Grimm (C) fall Mark Tenebro (E) 1:59 (0-6)
113 - Aiden Wilson (E) fall Aiden Ecret (C) 1:51 (6-6)
120 - Robin Wilson (C) fall Kyler Yackle (E) 1:35 (6-12)
126 - Seth Welch (E) fall Chris Campbell (C) 0:50 (12-12)
132 - Reyce Booe (C) fall Dylan Kirkpatrick (E) 3:58 (12-18)
138 - Landon Kmiec (E) tech. fall Caleb Slane (C) 16-1, 3:39 (17-18)
144 - Ruben Mata (E) fall Joshua Coats (C) 0:23 (23-18)
150 - Gram Putnam (C) OPEN (23-24)
157 - Devon Westhoff (E) fall 4:33 (29-24)
165 - Double Forfeit
175 - Double Forfeit
190 - Cayce Welch (E) fall Mason Bruggman (C) 2:17 (35-24)
215 - Cooper Smith (C) fall Brandon Volz (E) 4:43 (35-31)
285 - E. Starett (C) OPEN (35-37)
Exhibition Results
Girls
110 - Breanna Ross (E) fall Morgan Sterling (H) 1:08
110 - Morgan Sterling (H) fall Alayna Collins (C) 0:20
140 - Addicyn Martin (E) fall T. Hopkins (C) 3:50
Boys
113 - Kurt Shannon (H) fall Aiden Ecret (C) 4:29
113 - Parker Hughes (E) dec. Kurt Shannon (H) 10-4
126 - Kyler Yackle (E) fall Karson Lampe (H) 1:34
126 - Robin Wilson (C) fall Karson Lampe (H) 0:58
175 - Cole Mathes (H) dec. Cayce Welch (E) 5-2
