ROBERT MAGOBET
Most junior college fall sports will be played in the spring thanks to the National Junior College Athletic Association vote in the summer regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But that isn’t the case for cross country, which will continue as normal. Neosho County Community College will gear up for its first cross country meet of the season on Friday at 8:30 pm (women’s 3-mile start time) at the Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson. The men will start to race their 4-mile at 9:05 pm.
Third-year NCCC head cross country coach Noe Hernandez said he is looking forward to the start of the season.
“I can’t even express how excited I am since this COVID stuff kicked in and we got cleared from the NJCAA that we’re going to have a cross country season,” he said. “So since this has happened, it’s been a blessing to have a season for cross country in the fall semester, so I’m super excited for this coming year and season.”
Since Aug. 1, Hernandez has been doing temperature checks, ensuring student-athletes are wearing masks before running, and following other safety measures. Hernandez said cross country is a sport that is already socially distanced, though.
“Little things we have to adjust, but when it comes to running, it’s a good thing. We’re probably one of the sports that we are already social distanced, and so it helps us big time already that our sport is a social-distanced sport, so when we go to practice, it’s really not that big of a difference.”
One big difference this year is the number of players lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several parents called Hernandez to let him know that their kids wouldn’t be on the cross country team because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Twelve cross country runners won’t be on NCCC’s team, including national qualifier Shamar Vance, who is competing at the Division I level for the University of Memphis this year – so just three men and three women will be on the team this year.
Out of the six, two are returners, while the other four are freshmen. One returning runner is sophomore Gabe Crawford, who is a top prospect and a national qualifier from last season. Brendan Ishimura, a redshirt freshman and another highly-touted runner, is back after getting a redshirt when he injured his hamstring last season. The other freshmen runners are Joshua Arafol, Kaelynn Gonzalez, Desiree Guerra and Laura Juarez.
Hernandez will be depending on Crawford, who has at least four colleges recruiting. Crawford said he will make his choice in March or April.
To increase his recruiting possibilities, he is training with NCCC’s sprinting coach, Mike McGruder, who has trained several professional athletes. McGruder has helped Crawford with form and speed, mileage and conditioning work.
When not on the track, Crawford is practicing heel work or runs three to four miles daily.
For cross country specifically, Crawford, 19, said he is working on his pacing.
“(I’m) learning how to get better at pacing at every mile, getting faster,” he said. “And for me, just working on being able to come in the meet with the right mindset to be able to compete. So basically working in practice, coming into it race-ready, being able to be race-ready, and being able to know, ‘Okay, I’ve been doing this in practice, I know when the meet comes, I can run against these guys.’ ... (Fans) can expect me to go into the season hungrier and just stronger.”
