ROBERT MAGOBET
It isn’t often a high school sports program features multiple sets of brothers. It is even more rare for Chanute High School wrestling to boast three sets of brothers heading to the 2020 KSHSAA Boys State Wrestling Tournament in Salina on Friday and Saturday.
CHS has been the top wrestling program in Class 4A all year, and one of the main reasons the program is as good as it’s been is because of the close-knit environment employed for winning purposes.
The Blue Comets dole out three sets of brothers for the State tourney — the most ever in at least the last 17 years head coach Andy Albright has been around as Chanute’s head wrestling coach. And a lot of firsts have surfaced from the family affair, including advancing 12 state qualifiers, producing seven regional champions and two regional runner-ups and moving to 21-1 as a dual record for the first time in 17 years. CHS earned unblemished records in 1971 and 1993 with 11-0 records.
Albright, the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association regional Co-Coach of the Year, said facilitating a family environment has helped produce a dominating wrestling program this year.
“I think for the fact that they understand what family means, you knows it’s tough to wrestle for yourself, when you have somebody like your brother on your team, you really don’t want to give up for your brother,” Albright said just before overseeing the last practice at CHS before heading to Salina. “I think that’s a motivational point for these guys. They’re brothers on the team and they don’t want to let them down. When we say brothers, we mean real brothers, not just the brothers on the wrestling team.”
CHS has had athletes on the team who have had brothers do some wondrous things for the wrestling program in the past. Since Albright has started coaching, there have been at least 12 sets of brothers wrestle at Chanute.
And like brothers in the past, this year’s brothers have started this journey at a young age. Junior Brayden Dillow (182, record: 40-1), 17, the No. 1 wrestler in his division, and his brother freshman Trey Dillow (120, 29-13), the No. 5 wrestler in his class, started wrestling in Chanute at age 5 in national tournaments before advancing to USA Wrestling. And Brayden , a regional champion, said having his brother has helped him through the year.
“Throughout the summer, we’ve both kept each other accountable; we’ve both gotten stronger tremendously I think, just that competitiveness has acknowledged us both as two wrestlers wanting to get better,“ the elder Dillow said. “It’s always a race between the both us to see who can get the farthest or who can get done faster. I think that helps us.”
Trey Dillow, 15, the regional runner-up, hearkened back to the Beloit Invitational as a defining moment for him. Trey lost in the blood round, but to his brother, all wasn’t lost.
“I walked back to the locker room and my brother (Brayden) just told me to keep my head up and the hard work would pay off in the end,” Trey said. “I love having my brother on my team. It’s like having one of my friends with me all the time. It’s just a way to relax and just wrestle — focus on what’s important.”
Senior Tyler Davis (138, 23-10), who also advanced to State, and his brother sophomore Tuker Davis (220, 22-17), knew what was important to them early on. At Royster Middle School all the while Tyler Davis was on a traveling basketball team, now-assistant wrestling coach Clete Frazell asked the state qualifiers to give the Chanute Wrestling Club a try. Tyler said he and his brother have been hooked on it since.
And heading into this year, Tyler, 18, attended college camps, and this, along with some brotherly advice from time to time, has more than prepared him for advancing to State.
“One of the big things is in every tournament we are wanting to finish higher than each other on the podium, we are always challenging each other to see who can do better at the tournament,” Tyler said. “I know him qualifying for State last year and I didn’t qualify last year, just being a younger brother he told me to keep my head up and we’ll get it next year. It’s just keeping each other accountable and keep encouraging to be the best.”
Tuker Davis, 15, took his own advice and placed first in his weight class at regionals. But the brotherhood between the two have certainly assisted him in his successful year.
“Really just me and him get along, we both support each other, both cheer each on in matches, we help each other out in matches, tell each other what to do in each match and how to get better,” Tuker said. “We always go back home and watch film on each other, and just kind of prove to see who is better sometimes.”
Senior Logan McDonald (145, 35-8), 17, the No. 3 wrestler in his weight class, can relate to the Davises. When he and his twin brother in the No. 5 wrestler in his weight class in senior Brady McDonald (152, 35-8) were 5 years of age, both also joined Chanute Wrestling Club thanks to their father.
The McDonalds also participated in USA Wrestling, as well as attended college camps. And the competitive spirit from their childhood up until now is a healthy, productive brotherly relationship.
“We get along a lot, we’re competitive, so that’s pretty cool,” Logan said. “We like to see who’s better and stuff when we are playing any game outside of wrestling. We are really competitive.”
His twin, Brady, a regional runner-up, agreed that it is beneficial to have a brother with the same exact interests.
“We wrestled competitively a lot, like one of us will talk crap and the other one will go after him; I feel like that kind of helps because we go harder against each other because we want to beat each other, so it makes us better,” Brady said. “We go harder against each other because we want to beat our brother.”
The rest of the wrestlers on the team want to beat their competition at this year’s State tournament, including junior Trent Clements (106 pounds, record: 39-1), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, sophomore Kolton Misener (113, 37-4), the No. 2 wrestler in his weight division, junior Colton Seely (126, 29-11), freshman Ty Leedy (132, 31-7), the No. 2 student-athlete in his division, senior Parker Winder (160, 39-3), the No. 2 wrestler in his class, and freshman Bryan Jackett (195, 9-13).
With Clements, Misener, Seely, the McDonalds, Winder, Brayden Dillow and Tuker Davis all qualifying for State last season, this year’s CHS wrestling program has a very good shot to be a historic bunch, especially with CHS adding four more to the State mix, but Albright will have a different mentality than his group from last year — a season he was disappointed in after having 10 State qualifiers.
“I think we’ve seen it all year, is that these are great young men, and I love them with all my heart,” Albright continued. “There is no wins or no losses that will ever take away from how important this team is to me. That was pretty disappointing in myself last year when I was too wrapped up in the wins and losses and I was missing out on what’s really important: and that’s relationships I build with these kids and the coaching staff and all the friendships and the memories. Sometimes you just got to stop and smell the flowers. And appreciate what you have...”
Chanute will gear up today for the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament 10 am Friday and 9 am Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.
