ERIE — The Erie Red Devils were unable to contain a 27-point performance from Southeast’s Easton Renn in an uneven 80-34 loss to the Lancers at home Friday evening.
In his first game as a head coach, Wes Leach still saw positive notes in the matchup.
“I think what we saw was a realistic view of ourselves as a team,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said. “It's great to see that because some teams don’t get that until later in the season. I’m excited to see us respond through adversity, come together and unite.”
A nothing-but-net three from sophomore guard Reid Duff and a euro step layup from junior forward Ethan Dillinger set Erie onto a great start. After that, the offense basically went cold as those were the only successful Erie field goals in the first quarter.
“They’re gonna have to get comfortable,” Leach said of Dillinger and Duff. “We don’t have a lot of experience at the varsity level. Right now we’re just figuring out the identity of our team, and it’s gonna take a few games to get it going, but they’ll figure it out.”
After Southeast took things to 22-10 by the quarter break, the Lancers pushed to a 48-19 lead by the intermission. Another 22-point frame put Southeast up by 40 points with a quarter to go, kicking on the running clock.
Somewhat surprisingly, Southeast head coach Dan Wall decided to continue full-court pressing with his starting five for the start of the fourth quarter.
Even with the blowout defeat, Leach saw benefit in allowing more guys to find time in the varsity game.
“If you’re gonna go deep in the season, you’ve gotta have a deep bench,” Leach said. “We’re gonna look for a lot of individuals — even though they came in late to the game — to really step up and be an important part of the team. Things will start clicking before too long.
Dillinger led the Red Devils with 13 points, followed by sophomore guard Eli Montee with 6. Senior Juan Hernandez knocked down four free throws and sophomore Michael Richenburger got on the board with a triple.
Seniors Logan Ewan and Gavin Reissig had three rebounds each and Dillinger added a pair of blocks.
“We’re gonna stress buying into the system,” Leach said. “You have to play together as a team and understand timing and situations. The only way from here is up, and I think our kids understand that.”
Up Next
The Red Devils (0-1) are now set to take on the early season tournament week in Humboldt this week. Erie’s first matchup is slated for Tuesday against the Crest Lancers.
Box Score
Southeast 22 26 22 10 — 80
Erie 10 9 11 4 — 34
Scoring: Ethan Dillinger 12, Eli Montee 6, Juan Hernandez 4, Michael Richenburger 3, Reid Duff 3, Jaden Daniels 2, Daniel Choi 2, Gavin Reissig 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.