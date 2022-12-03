Erie MBB vs Southeast 12.2.22 - Ethan Dillinger

Erie junior forward Ethan Dillinger (1) looks for a rebound during a home matchup with the Southeast Lancers on Friday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ERIE — The Erie Red Devils were unable to contain a 27-point performance from Southeast’s Easton Renn in an uneven 80-34 loss to the Lancers at home Friday evening.

In his first game as a head coach, Wes Leach still saw positive notes in the matchup.

