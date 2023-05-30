Chanute TF @ Wichita (State) May 27, 2023 - Kynleigh Chard

Chanute junior Kynleigh Chard (225) clears a hurdle during the 4A Girls 300m hurdles finals at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on Saturday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

WICHITA — The Chanute Blue Comets brought home 19 medals across 10 events from the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita over the weekend.

Chanute TF @ Wichita (State) May 27, 2023 - Josept Lazobarahona

Chanute junior Josept Lazobarahona (2218) takes off from the blocks in the 4A Boys 400m finals at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on Saturday.
Chanute TF @ Wichita (State) May 27, 2023 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior Kaiden Seamster (2221) clears a height of 6’-0” in the 4A Boys High Jump at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on Saturday.
Chanute TF @ Wichita (State) May 27, 2023 - Camrie Ranabargar and Abbigale Burtnett

Chanute junior Camrie Ranabargar (231) hands the baton to senior Abbigale Burtnett (224) during the 4A Girls 4x100m Relay finals at the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on Saturday.

