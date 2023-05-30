View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
WICHITA — The Chanute Blue Comets brought home 19 medals across 10 events from the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita over the weekend.
Boys
The Chanute boys finished top-eight in seven events, netting 13 medals. They scored 14.75 team points to finish in 17th place.
“I was really proud of our guys this weekend. We had a lot of huge performances,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said.
Junior Josept Lazobarahona led the way for the boys, earning medals in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays.
“For Jo to come in and be our top points scorer as a junior — with such a talented senior class — has been really great,” Kmiec said. “Especially moving forward to next year knowing we have a lot of points coming back.”
Senior Dagen Dean earned medals in the javelin throw and 100-meter dash. Sitting in ninth place with one throw left to medal and all his teammates watching, Dean notched his furthest toss of the day to get on the podium as the sun set on Friday.
“For him to come out on his last throw and jump into eighth was a testament to his character. It was also inspirational for our whole team to be there watching,” Kmiec said.
Junior Kaiden Seamster high-jumped cleanly through a height of 6’-0” to finish in a four-way tie for seventh place.
Sophomore Eliott Stephenson ran a personal-best time in the 800-meter run, leaning forward to finish just .02 seconds faster than ninth place. He also earned medals in the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays.
Senior Eric Erbe, sophomore Eli Uhner and freshman Tyler Rowden also earned medals as members of relay teams.
A noticeably missing name from the results list was senior Rawley Chard. The seven-time state champion sat out the event due to injury.
“Rawley had nothing to prove this week,” Kmiec said. “He’s had a great career and I’m super proud of him.”
Girls
Led by a triple-medal performance from junior Kynleigh Chard, the Chanute girls scored seven points to finish in 26th place.
Chard earned individual medals in the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles, and anchored the 4x100-meter relay to a podium finish.
Despite a seed-time that would’ve earned her a sixth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, Chard missed a fourth medal due to making contact with one of the final hurdles in the preliminaries.
“She was a clipped hurdle away from medaling in four events,” Kmiec said. “She’s already a leader and we’re really expecting the girls team to take another step forward next year.”
After breaking the 32-year old record at the Thad Clements Invitational earlier in the season, Chard set the Chanute High School record again in the 300-meter hurdles with a new time of 46.82.
Seniors Abbigale Burtnett and Abby Stephenson and junior Camrie Ranabargar rounded out the 4x100-meter relay team.
“Camrie did a great job of leading off on the 4x100-meter,” Kmiec said. “She’s battled through some stuff this year and has done a great job of being a leader for us. I expect her to have a great offseason and come back ready to have a great senior year for us.”
Looking Ahead
With the season wrapped, Kmiec and his squad are already looking forward to getting back to training as soon as possible. That training will be without a total of nine graduated seniors; Burtnett, Dean, Erbe, Lena Aguilar, Rawley Chard, Taven Dewey, Brock Godinez, Sequoia Keever and Abby Stephenson.
Despite their departure, Kmiec expects his squad to continue building upon the success of the last few years.
“We’re super excited about (the kids we have coming back). We also have a good group of kids coming in from the middle school and a lot of kids who will get a lot better over the next year,” Kmiec said.
Results
Boys
High Jump: 7th - Kaiden Seamster 6’-0”
Pole Vault: DNP - Mike Stanley NH; DNP - Jordan Duncan NH
Triple Jump: 13th - Kaiden Seamster 40’-2.5”
Javelin: 8th - Dagen Dean 167’-11”
100m: (Prelims) 8th - Dagen Dean 11.23 (Finals) 7th - Dagen Dean 11.28
4x100m Relay: (Prelims) 9th - Dagen Dean, Josept Lazobarahona, Eric Erbe, Eliott Stephenson 44.13
110m Hurdles: (Prelims) 15th - Mike Stanley 16.99
200m: (Prelims) 11th - Dagen Dean 23.11
300m Hurdles: (Prelims) 14th - Mike Stanley 43.97
400m: (Prelims) 5th - Josept Lazobarahona 50.04 (Finals) 6th - Josept Lazobarahona 50.75
4x400m Relay: (Prelims) 5th - Josept Lazobarahona, Eliott Stephenson, Eric Erbe, Eli Uhner 3:27.70 (Finals) 6th - Josept Lazobarahona, Eliott Stephenson, Eric Erbe, Eli Uhner 3:27.88
800m: 8th - Eliott Stephenson 2:00.35*; 14th - Eli Uhner 2:07.11
4x800m Relay: 5th - Eliott Stephenson, Eli Uhner, Tyler Rowden, Josept Lazobarahona 8:21.87
3200m: 15th - Jaron Powers 11:05.47
Team Scores: Andale 87.5, Louisburg 87, Wamego 53.75, Bishop Miege 48, Topeka-Hayden 47, Eudora 46.5, Tonganoxie 44, Coffeyville 31, Ottawa 28, Abilene 24.5, Towanda-Circle 22, Augusta 19, McPherson 18, Rose Hill 17, Buhler 16, Chapman 16, Chanute 14.75, El Dorado 10.5, St. George-Rock Creek 10, Parsons 10, Labette County 10, Baldwin 10, Pratt 9.5, Hugoton 5, Paola 5, Fort Scott 5, Clay Center Community 4, Ulysses 2
Girls
High Jump: DNP - Isabella Barney NH
Pole Vault: DNP - Layla Harbin NH
Long Jump: 14th - Camrie Ranabargar 15’-1.25”
Discus: 14th - Lena Aguilar 92’-0”
Javelin: 16th - Jakiya Brown 81’-11”
100m: (Prelims) 16th - Abbigale Burtnett 13.54
4x100m Relay: (Prelims) 5th - Camrie Ranabargar, Abbigale Burtnett, Abby Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard 50.29 (Finals) 4th - Camrie Ranabargar, Abbigale Burtnett, Abby Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard 50.37
100m Hurdles: (Prelims) 15th - Kynleigh Chard 18.92
200m: (Prelims) 7th - Kynleigh Chard 26.24 (Finals) 8th - Kynleigh Chard 27.13
300m Hurdles: (Prelims) 5th - Kynleigh Chard 46.82* (Finals) 8th - Kynleigh Chard 52.80
4x800m Relay: 12th - Violet Stich, Macie Moore, Abby Stephenson, Jarynn Hockett 10:55.90
3200m: 12th - Macie Moore 12:57.37
Team Scores: Andale 129, Clearwater 64, Eudora 56.5, Chapman 41, McPherson 34, Louisburg 29, Wamego 29, Towanda-Circle 27, Buhler 27, Paola 22, Clay Center Community 19, Bishop Miege 19, St. George-Rock Creek 17, Holton 17, Ottawa 15, Abilene 14, Rose Hill 14, Baldwin 14, Coffeyville 13, Independence 11, Ulysses 10, Atchison 10, Fort Scott 9, Topeka-Hayden 9, Wellington 8, Chanute 7, Pratt 7, Labette County 7, Parsons 6, Hugoton 5, El Dorado 5, Winfield 5, Tonganoxie 2.5
* - denotes personal-best finish
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.