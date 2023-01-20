View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
The Chanute Blue Comets controlled from start to finish en route to a 53-41 victory over the Campus Colts during round two action of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic on Friday.
“They just played incredibly well together and executed,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “We had an hour today (to prepare), and we all worked together to come up with a game plan. We talked about their strengths and what we thought might be their weaknesses.”
The Colts kept things back-and-forth in the first half, trailing by just two points at halftime. The Blue Comets had a tough time containing Campus’ Andrell Burton, as he went for 17 points in the first half.
A technical foul against Chanute during the halftime shootaround gave the Colts a bit of momentum, which they carried to a short-lived lead. The home squad responded with a quick 10-2 run, bookended by a pair of buckets from junior Kaiden Seamster.
The Blue Comets opened the final frame on a seven-point spurt to take a 10-point lead. Campus responded with a pair of buckets to get back within two possessions, but Chanute closed the game out with six unanswered points from the charity stripe.
Chanute was efficient with its possessions all night. The Blue Comets shot 49 percent from the field and finished the night 15-of-18 on free throw attempts. After coughing the ball up 26 times a night prior, Chanute committed just nine turnovers on Friday.
“We needed that. It's been a focus of ours for most of the season because we haven't shot it well from the line,” Crabtree said. “It was awesome to see them go and have the mental toughness to step up and knock it down.”
So far this season, Chanute has struggled with holding onto early-game leads down the stretch. A whole-team effort in the second half allowed the Blue Comets to all-but-cruise to victory.
“I think it just shows the maturity of the guys. We’re figuring out what we have to do to win, taking care of the basketball and handling pressure,” Crabtree said. “And that's what's great about this tournament, is we get chances to handle pressure the whole time.”
Seamster finished the evening with a team-high 16 points, taking control of the paint on numerous occasions while knocking down a pair of triples. The junior guard also recorded a block and a drawn charge.
“Playing on both sides of the ball, he did an incredible job. We lean on him a lot to make plays for us on both sides, and he did that,” Crabtree said.
After a somewhat quiet night against Bishop Miege, senior Parker Manly found a streak of confidence on Friday. Manly had six points on 2-of-2 shooting, as well as seven rebounds and three assists.
“When guys sit down, guard and do the things defensively that we need to do, good things happen on offense,” Crabtree said. “I think it shows how hard they're guarding and doing those things, and it just leads to easy buckets for them and easy plays to make on offense. Parker did a great job.”
Somewhat quietly, Elliot Stephenson racked up 11 points, two rebounds and a block on the night. The sophomore forward was being fed by assists from across the roster all night.
After knocking down five 3s on Thursday, sophomore Jordan Duncan was held to just eight points on a single triple made. Duncan also pulled down four rebounds.
Junior Lars Koester ran the point with strength all night, tallying seven rebounds and four assists to go with six points.
Senior Parker Henson rounded out the scoring with a pair of first period 3s, finishing with six points and a block.
Other Matchups
The Bishop Miege Stags punched their ticket to the championship game with a 68-63 win over the Parkview Vikings. The Andover Central Jaguars will join the Stags after taking down the Emporia Spartans 41-35 in the other semifinal. Chanute’s next opponent, the Carthage Tigers, defeated the Coffeyville Golden Tornado 60-44 in Thursday’s first game.
Up Next
With even less time to prepare, Chanute will take on Carthage (9-7) in the fifth place game at 12:45 pm today.
“It's going to be another tough test for us. They play really hard, they're well coached and they mix it up a lot on both sides of the ball,” Crabtree said. “We'll have to come up with a game plan as a team and go out and try to execute. It's going to be fun.”
Box Score
Campus: 13 11 13 4 — 41
Chanute: 14 12 14 13 — 53
Scoring
Campus: Andrell Burton 21, Kaason Thomas 11, Skylar Rardin 4, Jacob Vulgamore 3, Camden Schroeder 2
Chanute: Kaiden Seamster 16, Elliot Stephenson 11, Jordan Duncan 8, Lars Koester 6, Parker Manly 6, Parker Henson 6
