Chanute MBB vs Campus 1.20.23 - Elliot Stephenson

Chanute sophomore Elliot Stephenson (35) dumps off a pass during Friday's win against Campus.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets controlled from start to finish en route to a 53-41 victory over the Campus Colts during round two action of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic on Friday.

