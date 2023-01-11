Bryan Jackett Signing

Chanute senior Bryan Jackett signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Midwest Nazarene University. Jackett, center, is joined by parents Beth and Doug Jackett, front, and CHS baseball coaches Ryan Ortiz and Kurt Sizemore, back.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Chanute senior Bryan Jackett announced plans to continue his academic and athletic career at MidAmerica Nazarene University by signing a letter of intent at Chanute High School on Friday.

“I’ve had opportunities to go there during the summer and such, and that environment is just where I want to be,” Jackett said. “It will be good to grow in athletics, but also focus on my spiritual life, they have a great environment for that.”

