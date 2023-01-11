Chanute senior Bryan Jackett announced plans to continue his academic and athletic career at MidAmerica Nazarene University by signing a letter of intent at Chanute High School on Friday.
“I’ve had opportunities to go there during the summer and such, and that environment is just where I want to be,” Jackett said. “It will be good to grow in athletics, but also focus on my spiritual life, they have a great environment for that.”
MidAmerica Nazarene University is a four-year, private Nazarene university in Olathe. MNU athletics fall under the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and participate as part of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
While it was not the sole reason, Jackett’s decision to play for the Pioneers was in part family-influenced. Both his mom, Beth, and dad, Doug, attended the university. Doug even played on the baseball team, though he says the facilities are much more modern than when he played.
“It means a lot to me because I understand everything they value and how he is going to be treated,” Doug Jackett said.
Jackett has spent a lifetime playing baseball in Chanute, starting off playing for the Chanute Titans youth baseball club.
“One of my favorite moments was when he hit his first home run as a Titan,” Doug Jackett said. “I’ve also enjoyed seeing him grow and mature, and enjoy every sport he has been a part of.”
Bryan is sure to miss his time at Chanute, but he will always remember the time spent with his teammates.
“Just the brotherhood, all the trips that we take, all the time spent in the vans, you just don’t get that back,” Bryan said.
